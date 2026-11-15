Vandalia’s tech scene is tied closely to local manufacturing, so IT roles here often come with real impact on day‑to‑day production. Right now there’s a strong need for hands-on leaders who know both networks and the factory floor.

Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for a manufacturing client)

CyberCoders (recruiting for a manufacturing client) Location: Vandalia, IL (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time / Direct hire

Salary: Not listed

Lead all IT at a production facility—servers, networking, cloud, security, and help desk—while working closely with plant leadership. Best fit if you have 5+ years in infrastructure/systems, strong Microsoft 365/Azure/Entra ID skills, and manufacturing or industrial IT experience. Benefits include bonus, medical/vision/dental, 401(k) with match, PTO, 11 holidays, and tuition reimbursement from hire date.

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