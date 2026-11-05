Vandalia police seek donations for Shop with a Cop

The Vandalia Police Department is collecting donations for its 12th Annual Shop with a Cop program, which lets local children shop for Christmas gifts with Vandalia officers. Donations of any amount are welcome and can be dropped off at:

Old Capital 911 Center, 215 South 5th Street

Land of Lincoln Credit Union, 925 New York Dr., Suite 4

Checks should be made payable to “Shop with a Cop.”

This content is adapted from materials provided by Vandalia Police Department, IL