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Vandalia
Vandalia police seek donations for Shop with a Cop
4 days ago
The Vandalia Police Department is collecting donations for its 12th Annual Shop with a Cop program, which lets local children shop for Christmas gifts with Vandalia officers. Donations of any amount are welcome and can be dropped off at:
- Old Capital 911 Center, 215 South 5th Street
- Land of Lincoln Credit Union, 925 New York Dr., Suite 4
Checks should be made payable to “Shop with a Cop.”
This content is adapted from materials provided by Vandalia Police Department, IL
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