Vancouver has some wonderful dogs waiting for a second chance. Here are a few local pups who are ready to meet their new families.

Breed: Husky / Gender: Male / Age: Young

Husky / Male / Young Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: Bradford's Second Chance Rescue

Adoption fee: $350

Peter is a striking young Husky with classic black-and-white coloring. His rescue notes say more info is coming soon, but if you love active, smart northern breeds, he may be a great match to explore.

👉 Meet Peter and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd / Husky mix / Gender: Female / Age: Young

Shepherd / Husky mix / Female / Young Shelter: Bradford's Second Chance Rescue

Adoption fee: $350

Lena is a beautiful Shepherd–Husky mix. Her full bio is still being added, but this mix often does well with active families who enjoy walks, hikes, and training time.

👉 Meet Lena and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Alaskan Malamute mix

Alaskan Malamute mix Gender: Female / Age: Adult (about 4 years)

Female / Adult (about 4 years) Weight: 75 lbs

75 lbs Colors: Primary black, secondary white

Primary black, secondary white Personality: Easygoing, steady companion

Easygoing, steady companion Shelter: Humane Society for Southwest Washington

Phone: (360) 693-4746

Dusty is described as easy going and happy to match your pace. Walks, yard time, or couch time—she’s up for it all and just wants to be by your side. The shelter recommends she meet any dogs or kids in the home before adoption to be sure everyone gets along.

👉 Meet Dusty and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shih Tzu

Shih Tzu Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Bradford's Second Chance Rescue

Monkey is a small Shih Tzu boy looking for a fresh start. Details are still being added to his profile, but if you’re hoping for a little companion dog, he’s worth a look.

👉 Meet Monkey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Gender: Male / Age: Young

Male / Young Color: Brown/chocolate with white

Brown/chocolate with white Shelter: Bradford's Second Chance Rescue

Adoption fee: $350

Eli is a young Chihuahua mix with a cute brown-and-white coat. His rescue is still filling in his story, but small-dog fans may want to reach out and learn more.

👉 Meet Eli and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Miniature Schnauzer mix

Miniature Schnauzer mix Gender: Female / Age: Young

Female / Young Color: Black with gray or silver

Black with gray or silver Shelter: Bradford's Second Chance Rescue

Adoption fee: $350

Fran is a young Miniature Schnauzer mix with a striking black and silver coat. Her full bio is coming soon, but Schnauzer mixes are often bright and people-focused.

👉 Meet Fran and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Toy Poodle mix

Toy Poodle mix Gender: Male / Age: Young

Male / Young Color: White

White Shelter: Bradford's Second Chance Rescue

Adoption fee: $350

Marcus is a young Toy Poodle mix with a fluffy white coat. More details will be added soon, but if you’re looking for a small, likely low-shedding companion, he may be a great candidate.

👉 Meet Marcus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shih Tzu mix

Shih Tzu mix Gender: Male / Age: Young

Male / Young Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: Bradford's Second Chance Rescue

Adoption fee: $350

Sully is a young Shih Tzu mix with classic black-and-white markings. His rescue is still updating his profile, but he looks like a great option for someone wanting a smaller dog.

👉 Meet Sully and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: French Bulldog mix

French Bulldog mix Gender: Male / Age: Young

Male / Young Color: Brown/chocolate with white

Brown/chocolate with white Shelter: Bradford's Second Chance Rescue

Adoption fee: $350

Ralph is a young French Bulldog mix with a handsome brown-and-white coat. His full story is still being written, but Frenchie mixes are popular little companions.

👉 Meet Ralph and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / American Staffordshire Terrier mix

Labrador Retriever / American Staffordshire Terrier mix Gender: Female / Age: Adult

Female / Adult Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: Charlies Little Dog House

Phone: (360) 258-0702

Adoption fee: $295

Reggie was rescued from the streets of Mexico and has excellent house manners. She walks nicely on leash and loves to chase squirrels. She is a bit fearful of men, so she may do best in a female household or with a very patient man who can help her learn to trust again. If you’re interested, the rescue asks that you call them directly.

👉 Meet Reggie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Gender: Female / Age: 2 years

Female / 2 years Weight: 49 lbs

49 lbs Colors: White with brown

White with brown Personality: Shy at first, warms up with time

Shy at first, warms up with time Shelter: Humane Society for Southwest Washington

Phone: (360) 693-4746

Rosie can be shy in new spaces and needs a family who will let her go at her own pace. Once she comes out of her shell, she has lots of love to give. The shelter recommends she meet any dogs or kids in the home before adoption.

👉 Meet Rosie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Gender: Female / Age: Adult

Female / Adult Personality: Shy at first, easygoing once comfortable

Shy at first, easygoing once comfortable Shelter: Humane Society for Southwest Washington

Phone: (360) 693-4746

Harley can be shy in new spaces, but once she settles in, she’s described as easy going and happy to match your pace—walks, yard time, or couch time. The shelter recommends she meet any dogs or kids in the home before adoption.

👉 Meet Harley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Vancouver, WA area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider meeting one of these wonderful pups. A quick call or visit to the shelter could be the start of a lifelong friendship.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.