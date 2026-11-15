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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Vancouver WA
Vancouver has some wonderful dogs waiting for a second chance. Here are a few local pups who are ready to meet their new families.
Peter
- Breed: Husky / Gender: Male / Age: Young
- Color: Black with white
- Shelter: Bradford's Second Chance Rescue
- Adoption fee: $350
Peter is a striking young Husky with classic black-and-white coloring. His rescue notes say more info is coming soon, but if you love active, smart northern breeds, he may be a great match to explore.
👉 Meet Peter and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lena
- Breed: Shepherd / Husky mix / Gender: Female / Age: Young
- Shelter: Bradford's Second Chance Rescue
- Adoption fee: $350
Lena is a beautiful Shepherd–Husky mix. Her full bio is still being added, but this mix often does well with active families who enjoy walks, hikes, and training time.
👉 Meet Lena and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dusty
- Breed: Alaskan Malamute mix
- Gender: Female / Age: Adult (about 4 years)
- Weight: 75 lbs
- Colors: Primary black, secondary white
- Personality: Easygoing, steady companion
- Shelter: Humane Society for Southwest Washington
- Phone: (360) 693-4746
Dusty is described as easy going and happy to match your pace. Walks, yard time, or couch time—she’s up for it all and just wants to be by your side. The shelter recommends she meet any dogs or kids in the home before adoption to be sure everyone gets along.
👉 Meet Dusty and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Monkey
- Breed: Shih Tzu
- Gender: Male
- Shelter: Bradford's Second Chance Rescue
Monkey is a small Shih Tzu boy looking for a fresh start. Details are still being added to his profile, but if you’re hoping for a little companion dog, he’s worth a look.
👉 Meet Monkey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Eli
- Breed: Chihuahua mix
- Gender: Male / Age: Young
- Color: Brown/chocolate with white
- Shelter: Bradford's Second Chance Rescue
- Adoption fee: $350
Eli is a young Chihuahua mix with a cute brown-and-white coat. His rescue is still filling in his story, but small-dog fans may want to reach out and learn more.
👉 Meet Eli and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Fran
- Breed: Miniature Schnauzer mix
- Gender: Female / Age: Young
- Color: Black with gray or silver
- Shelter: Bradford's Second Chance Rescue
- Adoption fee: $350
Fran is a young Miniature Schnauzer mix with a striking black and silver coat. Her full bio is coming soon, but Schnauzer mixes are often bright and people-focused.
👉 Meet Fran and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Marcus
- Breed: Toy Poodle mix
- Gender: Male / Age: Young
- Color: White
- Shelter: Bradford's Second Chance Rescue
- Adoption fee: $350
Marcus is a young Toy Poodle mix with a fluffy white coat. More details will be added soon, but if you’re looking for a small, likely low-shedding companion, he may be a great candidate.
👉 Meet Marcus and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sully
- Breed: Shih Tzu mix
- Gender: Male / Age: Young
- Color: Black with white
- Shelter: Bradford's Second Chance Rescue
- Adoption fee: $350
Sully is a young Shih Tzu mix with classic black-and-white markings. His rescue is still updating his profile, but he looks like a great option for someone wanting a smaller dog.
👉 Meet Sully and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ralph
- Breed: French Bulldog mix
- Gender: Male / Age: Young
- Color: Brown/chocolate with white
- Shelter: Bradford's Second Chance Rescue
- Adoption fee: $350
Ralph is a young French Bulldog mix with a handsome brown-and-white coat. His full story is still being written, but Frenchie mixes are popular little companions.
👉 Meet Ralph and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Reggie
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / American Staffordshire Terrier mix
- Gender: Female / Age: Adult
- Color: Black with white
- Shelter: Charlies Little Dog House
- Phone: (360) 258-0702
- Adoption fee: $295
Reggie was rescued from the streets of Mexico and has excellent house manners. She walks nicely on leash and loves to chase squirrels. She is a bit fearful of men, so she may do best in a female household or with a very patient man who can help her learn to trust again. If you’re interested, the rescue asks that you call them directly.
👉 Meet Reggie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rosie
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Gender: Female / Age: 2 years
- Weight: 49 lbs
- Colors: White with brown
- Personality: Shy at first, warms up with time
- Shelter: Humane Society for Southwest Washington
- Phone: (360) 693-4746
Rosie can be shy in new spaces and needs a family who will let her go at her own pace. Once she comes out of her shell, she has lots of love to give. The shelter recommends she meet any dogs or kids in the home before adoption.
👉 Meet Rosie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Harley
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix
- Gender: Female / Age: Adult
- Personality: Shy at first, easygoing once comfortable
- Shelter: Humane Society for Southwest Washington
- Phone: (360) 693-4746
Harley can be shy in new spaces, but once she settles in, she’s described as easy going and happy to match your pace—walks, yard time, or couch time. The shelter recommends she meet any dogs or kids in the home before adoption.
👉 Meet Harley and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Vancouver, WA area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider meeting one of these wonderful pups. A quick call or visit to the shelter could be the start of a lifelong friendship.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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