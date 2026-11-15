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🐱 Vancouver WA Cats Ready for Adoption and New Homes
These Vancouver kitties are waiting at the Humane Society for Southwest Washington for someone to bring them home. If you’re looking for a new feline friend, one of these cats could be the perfect match.
Butterball Bill
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult (about 3 years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby & White
- Weight: About 9 lbs
- Personality: Can be nervous with new people and new situations. He needs a little time to feel safe, but once he knows you, he is very loving.
- Kids: Needs kids over 6 years old, and he should meet them first at the shelter.
- Shelter: Humane Society for Southwest Washington
- Contact: (360) 693-4746
👉 Meet Butterball Bill and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Letty
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young (about 1 year)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & White
- Weight: About 3.7 lbs
- Adoption fee: Already paid by a kind sponsor
- Personality/needs: Needs slow introductions to other cats. Can live with cats but needs time to adjust. Must go to an indoor-only home to keep her safe and healthy.
- Shelter: Humane Society for Southwest Washington
- Contact: (360) 693-4746
👉 Meet Letty and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Farore
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (about 11 weeks)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Weight: About 3 lbs
- Shelter: Humane Society for Southwest Washington
- Contact: (360) 693-4746
👉 Meet Farore and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Nayru
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (about 11 weeks)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Weight: About 3.2 lbs
- Shelter: Humane Society for Southwest Washington
- Contact: (360) 693-4746
👉 Meet Nayru and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Din
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (about 11 weeks)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Weight: About 3.1 lbs
- Shelter: Humane Society for Southwest Washington
- Contact: (360) 693-4746
👉 Meet Din and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Impa
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Young (about 1 year)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Chocolate Point
- Weight: About 7.7 lbs
- Adoption fee: Already paid by a sponsor
- Personality/needs: Needs slow introductions to other cats and can share space once she’s had time to adjust. Needs kids over 6 years old, and she must meet them before going home.
- Shelter: Humane Society for Southwest Washington
- Contact: (360) 693-4746
👉 Meet Impa and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Annka
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Red Tabby (primary)
- Adoption fee: Already paid by a sponsor
- Personality/needs: Shy in new spaces and needs a family who will let her go at her own pace. Once she feels safe, she has lots of love to give. Prefers kids over 6, and she must meet them before adoption.
- Shelter: Humane Society for Southwest Washington
- Contact: (360) 693-4746
👉 Meet Annka and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Vinnie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Personality/needs: Shy in new spaces and needs a patient family who will let him adjust slowly. Once he comes out of his shell, he has lots of love to give. Should meet any kids in the home before adoption. His foster describes him as an extraordinary kitten who can be shy at first.
- Shelter: Humane Society for Southwest Washington
- Contact: (360) 693-4746
👉 Meet Vinnie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sprout
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Personality/needs: Shy in new spaces and needs a calm, patient home. Once he feels safe, he has lots of love to share. Should meet any kids in the home before adoption. His foster notes he was the smallest of the kittens and often on the rough end of play, so a gentle home will suit him well.
- Shelter: Humane Society for Southwest Washington
- Contact: (360) 693-4746
👉 Meet Sprout and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Midnight
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (about 3 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Weight: About 3 lbs
- Personality/needs: Shy in new spaces and needs a family who will let him adjust at his own pace. Once he settles in, he has lots of love to give. Needs kids over 6 years old, and he must meet them before going home.
- Shelter: Humane Society for Southwest Washington
- Contact: (360) 693-4746
👉 Meet Midnight and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Vancouver, WA area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please call the shelter or click through to set up a visit. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.