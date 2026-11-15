These Vancouver kitties are waiting at the Humane Society for Southwest Washington for someone to bring them home. If you’re looking for a new feline friend, one of these cats could be the perfect match.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (about 3 years )

Adult (about ) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby & White

Weight: About 9 lbs

About Personality: Can be nervous with new people and new situations. He needs a little time to feel safe, but once he knows you, he is very loving.

Can be nervous with new people and new situations. He needs a little time to feel safe, but once he knows you, he is very loving. Kids: Needs kids over 6 years old , and he should meet them first at the shelter.

Needs , and he should at the shelter. Shelter: Humane Society for Southwest Washington

Contact: (360) 693-4746

👉 Meet Butterball Bill and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young (about 1 year )

Young (about ) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White

Weight: About 3.7 lbs

About Adoption fee: Already paid by a kind sponsor

by a kind sponsor Personality/needs: Needs slow introductions to other cats . Can live with cats but needs time to adjust. Must go to an indoor-only home to keep her safe and healthy.

Needs . Can live with cats but needs time to adjust. Must go to an to keep her safe and healthy. Shelter: Humane Society for Southwest Washington

Contact: (360) 693-4746

👉 Meet Letty and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 11 weeks )

Baby (about ) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Weight: About 3 lbs

About Shelter: Humane Society for Southwest Washington

Contact: (360) 693-4746

👉 Meet Farore and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 11 weeks )

Baby (about ) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Weight: About 3.2 lbs

About Shelter: Humane Society for Southwest Washington

Contact: (360) 693-4746

👉 Meet Nayru and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 11 weeks )

Baby (about ) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Weight: About 3.1 lbs

About Shelter: Humane Society for Southwest Washington

Contact: (360) 693-4746

👉 Meet Din and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Young (about 1 year )

Young (about ) Gender: Female

Female Color: Chocolate Point

Weight: About 7.7 lbs

About Adoption fee: Already paid by a sponsor

by a sponsor Personality/needs: Needs slow introductions to other cats and can share space once she’s had time to adjust. Needs kids over 6 years old , and she must meet them before going home .

Needs and can share space once she’s had time to adjust. Needs , and she must . Shelter: Humane Society for Southwest Washington

Contact: (360) 693-4746

👉 Meet Impa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Red Tabby (primary)

(primary) Adoption fee: Already paid by a sponsor

by a sponsor Personality/needs: Shy in new spaces and needs a family who will let her go at her own pace. Once she feels safe, she has lots of love to give. Prefers kids over 6 , and she must meet them before adoption .

Shy in new spaces and needs a family who will let her go at her own pace. Once she feels safe, she has lots of love to give. Prefers , and she . Shelter: Humane Society for Southwest Washington

Contact: (360) 693-4746

👉 Meet Annka and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Personality/needs: Shy in new spaces and needs a patient family who will let him adjust slowly. Once he comes out of his shell, he has lots of love to give. Should meet any kids in the home before adoption. His foster describes him as an extraordinary kitten who can be shy at first.

Shy in new spaces and needs a patient family who will let him adjust slowly. Once he comes out of his shell, he has lots of love to give. Should in the home before adoption. His foster describes him as an who can be shy at first. Shelter: Humane Society for Southwest Washington

Contact: (360) 693-4746

👉 Meet Vinnie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Personality/needs: Shy in new spaces and needs a calm, patient home. Once he feels safe, he has lots of love to share. Should meet any kids in the home before adoption. His foster notes he was the smallest of the kittens and often on the rough end of play, so a gentle home will suit him well.

Shy in new spaces and needs a calm, patient home. Once he feels safe, he has lots of love to share. Should in the home before adoption. His foster notes he was the and often on the rough end of play, so a gentle home will suit him well. Shelter: Humane Society for Southwest Washington

Contact: (360) 693-4746

👉 Meet Sprout and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 3 months )

Baby (about ) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Weight: About 3 lbs

About Personality/needs: Shy in new spaces and needs a family who will let him adjust at his own pace. Once he settles in, he has lots of love to give. Needs kids over 6 years old , and he must meet them before going home .

Shy in new spaces and needs a family who will let him adjust at his own pace. Once he settles in, he has lots of love to give. Needs , and he . Shelter: Humane Society for Southwest Washington

Contact: (360) 693-4746

👉 Meet Midnight and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Vancouver, WA area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please call the shelter or click through to set up a visit. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.