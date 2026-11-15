Vancouver neighbors are sharing some great free items right now, from furniture to pet supplies. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available nearby.

Item: Set of men’s shoes, size 11 – 2 pairs of black sneakers and 1 pair of black slip-on slippers

Condition: Not stated

Location: Fircrest, Vancouver, WA

Category: Clothing & accessories

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice little bundle if you wear size 11 and need some everyday shoes and comfy slippers.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Atlas 24 oz mason jars

Details: Poster is looking for a dozen or more of this specific jar type. They mention they still can food, and a quart jar is too big for two people. They get this size with spaghetti sauce. Free would be nice but they can pay a little.

Location: Central Salmon Creek, Vancouver, WA

Category: Home decor and accessories / Canning jars

Source: nextdoor.com

If you have extra 24 oz Atlas jars sitting around, this neighbor would love to take them off your hands.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: FREE 7‑month‑old male hamster with full setup

Includes: Spacious cage, exercise ball, food dish, water feeder, and extra bedding

Location: Burnt Bridge Creek, Vancouver, WA

Category: Pet supplies

Source: nextdoor.com

Notes: Family needs to rehome as soon as possible and can’t keep him.

Great option if you’re ready for a small pet and want everything you need to get started.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: King size wooden bed frame with storage, no headboard

Details: Built‑in storage underneath. Poster notes it could also be used for general storage in a garage if you don’t need a bed.

Location: West Hazel Dell, Vancouver, WA

Category: Furniture

Source: nextdoor.com

Handy if you need a king frame or just want a sturdy base with storage space.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items tend to go fast, so if something here catches your eye (or you have jars to share), click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.