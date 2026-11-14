Vancouver’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options whether you’re just starting out in care or already a licensed specialist. Here are a few strong picks hiring right now.

Employer: Agemark Senior Living – The Evergreen Inn

Agemark Senior Living – The Evergreen Inn Location: Vancouver, WA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help seniors stay safe and on track with their meds while working in a community that offers PTO from day 1, health/dental/vision options, education reimbursement, DailyPay, free shift meals, and employee discounts. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, meet WA med aide requirements, and enjoy building relationships with residents.

Employer: Agemark Senior Living – The Evergreen Inn

Agemark Senior Living – The Evergreen Inn Location: Vancouver, WA

Type: Full-time, Overnight

Salary: Not listed ($1.00/hour overnight shift differential)

Overnight role helping residents with daily living, comfort, and safety in a calm, quieter setting. Training is provided, and you get PTO from day 1, health benefits for full-time staff, education reimbursement, DailyPay, free meals, and employee discounts.

Employer: Evergreen Prosthetics & Orthotics

Location: Vancouver, WA

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: $70,000 – $90,000 per year

Lead patient evaluations, design and fit custom devices, and grow your clinical skills in a practice focused on patient-centered care and clinical autonomy. Comes with 401(k) + match, health/dental/vision, PTO, tuition reimbursement, relocation assistance, and retirement plan.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles or shifts listed on the employer’s site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.