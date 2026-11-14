🍽️ Vancouver WA Food Service Jobs With Multiple Openings

Vancouver’s food scene is busy right now, from hospital kitchens to ice cream shops. Here are several solid options if you like fast-paced, people-focused work.

Employer: Salt & Straw

Salt & Straw Location: Vancouver, WA

Type: Not listed (ongoing shifts)

Not listed (ongoing shifts) Pay: $17.99/hr + about $11/hr in tips

This is a lead-on-shift role in a busy ice cream shop, where you guide scoopers, handle guest issues, and keep the shop running smoothly. Comes with strong perks like 401(k) match, health benefits after eligibility, paid parental leave, and up to $1,800/year for education.

Employer: Salt & Straw

Salt & Straw Location: Vancouver, WA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.13/hr + about $10.97/hr in tips

Perfect if you want flexible hours and a fun, guest-facing job. You’ll scoop ice cream, share flavor stories, and keep the shop clean and stocked, with access to 401(k) match, health benefits when eligible, paid sick time, and growth paths into leadership roles.

Employer: PeaceHealth

Location: Vancouver, WA

Type: Per Diem / Relief (variable shifts)

Pay: $24.07 – $36.15/hr (union role; rate depends on experience and other factors)

You’ll cook hot and cold meals for patients, staff, and visitors using hospital food safety standards. Good fit if you have hospital or full-service kitchen experience and a WA Food Handler Card, and want flexible, as-needed shifts with select benefits.

Employer: Key Property Services, Inc.

Location: Vancouver, WA

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $20/hr

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, life insurance, paid time off

This role is all about service: taking orders, delivering meals, clearing tables, and keeping the dining room and kitchen clean and safe. Great if you have 1 year of food service experience and like a steady, team-focused job with benefits.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—food service managers often hire for attitude and train the rest.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.