Vancouver’s building and grounds jobs are steady right now, with solid options in healthcare, housing, and field service. Here are a few roles that stand out this week.

Employer: PeaceHealth

PeaceHealth Location: Vancouver, WA (hospital setting)

(hospital setting) Type: Part-time , 0.60 FTE, Day/Evening (3:00pm – 11:30pm)

, 0.60 FTE, Pay: $20.96 – $28.59/hour, part-time benefits, union position

Clean and sanitize patient rooms and hospital areas, restock supplies, and respond to urgent cleaning needs. Good fit if you like fast-paced work, want union protection, and need steady part-time hours with healthcare benefits.

Employer: Certus Pest

Certus Pest Location: Vancouver, WA (field-based)

(field-based) Type: Likely full-time , route-based service (not stated as part-time)

Likely , route-based service (not stated as part-time) Pay: Not listed

Drive a service route, inspect properties, and treat pest issues while following safety rules and using modern tools and apps. Great if you like working on your own, being out in the field, and talking with customers.

Employer: Key Property Services, Inc. (Tenny Creek Assisted Living)

(Tenny Creek Assisted Living) Location: Vancouver, WA

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: From $20.00/hour

Keep resident apartments and common areas clean in an assisted living community that serves people with behavioral health needs. Offers health insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid holidays, and more, ideal if you want steady hours and strong benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often employers have similar roles open that aren’t obvious at first glance.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.