Looking for a dog to love in Vancouver, WA? These adoptable pups are waiting for someone kind and committed to give them a safe, happy home.

Breed: Doberman Pinscher mix (with Border Collie, Husky, and others)

Doberman Pinscher mix (with Border Collie, Husky, and others) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Red/chestnut with white

Red/chestnut with white Shelter: Match Made In Heaven Animal Rescue – Vancouver, WA Foster

Adoption fee: $400

Rhett is a true "Velcro" dog who loves to cuddle and stay close to his people. His foster calls him loving and very affectionate. He has striking eyes — one gold and one icy white — and a fluffy Husky-style tail with a Doberman-style personality.

If you’re looking for a handsome, people-focused companion who wants to be by your side, Rhett may be your guy.

👉 Meet Rhett and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / German Shepherd Dog mix

Labrador Retriever / German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Vancouver, WA)

Adoption fee: $0 (listed as no-fee)

Ruby is a well-trained, loyal dog who needs an extra-special home. She has a serious medical condition — her pancreas does not work, so she always needs help and extra care to stay healthy.

She will do best with an adopter who:

Is prepared for ongoing medical needs

Can work closely with a veterinarian

Has the time and resources to manage her condition

If you have a big heart and experience (or are willing to learn) about special-needs dogs, Ruby could be a wonderful companion.

👉 Meet Ruby and contact her owner on adoptapet

Breed: Miniature Poodle mix

Miniature Poodle mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Shelter: Charlies Little Dog House

Phone: (360) 258-0702

Arlo was rescued from a severe neglect situation in Los Angeles. It took five grooming appointments and the removal of over 50 ticks to get him clean and comfortable. He is now safe with the rescue in California and is looking for a fresh start in the Pacific Northwest.

Key details:

Currently in California with the rescue

with the rescue Transport to the PNW will be arranged by the rescue once an adopter is committed

once an adopter is committed Looking for a patient, loving home to help him continue healing and learning to trust

If you’d like to give Arlo the gentle life he deserves, please reach out.

👉 Meet Arlo and apply to adopt on adoptapet or call Charlies Little Dog House at (360) 258-0702

Loopy and Keewee are a bonded pair and must be adopted together.

Loopy

Breed: Shih Tzu mix

Shih Tzu mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: White with black

Keewee

Breed: Miniature Poodle mix

Miniature Poodle mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/blue/silver (salt & pepper)

Shared details

Shelter: Charlies Little Dog House

Phone: (360) 258-0702

Rescued from someone who could no longer afford to care for them

Currently in California, but the rescue will transport them to the Vancouver/PNW area once an adopter is committed

These two boys are closely bonded and looking for a home that can welcome both of them. If you’ve been thinking about adding a ready-made duo to your family, Loopy and Keewee may be the perfect match.

👉 Meet Loopy on adoptapet

👉 Meet Keewee on adoptapet or call Charlies Little Dog House at (360) 258-0702 to ask about adopting them together

If you’re in or near Vancouver, WA, please consider opening your home to one of these deserving dogs. Even if you can’t adopt, you can still help by sharing their links with friends, family, and local community groups.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.