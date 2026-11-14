💰 Port of Vancouver approves $138M budget for 2027

The Port of Vancouver USA Board of Commissioners has unanimously approved the port’s 2027 operating budget at its November 10, 2026 meeting.

Key points:

Total 2027 budget: $138 million

Forecast operating revenues: $58.5 million , mostly from marine and terminal operations and industrial leases , plus rail, security, and commercial services

, mostly from and , plus rail, security, and commercial services Operating expenses: $50.7 million , about $5 million more than the 2026 forecast

, about than the 2026 forecast Property tax revenue: $14.5 million , used only for building and improving facilities , paying general obligation bond debt , and environmental cleanup

, used only for , , and Non-operating expenses include $13.2 million in debt service and $1.3 million for environmental remediation

An economic analysis shows taxpayers get about a 1:11 return: every $1 in port taxes helps generate $11 in tax revenue for public services like roads, schools, police, and fire.

You can view the final 2027 budget online through the port’s website.