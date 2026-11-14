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Vancouver
💰 Port of Vancouver OKs $138M budget for 2027
11 days ago
💰 Port of Vancouver approves $138M budget for 2027
The Port of Vancouver USA Board of Commissioners has unanimously approved the port’s 2027 operating budget at its November 10, 2026 meeting.
Key points:
- Total 2027 budget: $138 million
- Forecast operating revenues: $58.5 million, mostly from marine and terminal operations and industrial leases, plus rail, security, and commercial services
- Operating expenses: $50.7 million, about $5 million more than the 2026 forecast
- Property tax revenue: $14.5 million, used only for building and improving facilities, paying general obligation bond debt, and environmental cleanup
- Non-operating expenses include $13.2 million in debt service and $1.3 million for environmental remediation
An economic analysis shows taxpayers get about a 1:11 return: every $1 in port taxes helps generate $11 in tax revenue for public services like roads, schools, police, and fire.
You can view the final 2027 budget online through the port’s website.
More Info: Port of Vancouver USA Board of Commissioners Appro...
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