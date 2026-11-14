Vancouver has some very special cats and kittens waiting for calm, loving homes. Each one below is available through the Humane Society for Southwest Washington.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Young

Gender: Female

Color: Brown tabby & white

Weight: About 5 lbs

Shelter: Humane Society for Southwest Washington

Phone: (360) 693-4746

Motsy’s adoption fee has already been paid by a kind sponsor.

by a kind sponsor. She can be shy in new spaces and needs time to settle in.

and needs time to settle in. Once she feels safe, she has lots of love to give .

. If you have kids, the shelter asks that Motsy meets them first so everyone is comfortable.

👉 Meet Motsy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Siamese

Age: Adult (about 2 years)

Gender: Female

Color: Seal point

Weight: 5.5 lbs

Shelter: Humane Society for Southwest Washington

Phone: (360) 693-4746

Lucy’s adoption fee has also been paid by a sponsor.

by a sponsor. She is shy at first and needs a patient home that will let her go at her own pace.

and needs a patient home that will let her go at her own pace. Once she comes out of her shell, she has plenty of affection to share .

. If there are children in the home, the shelter would like Lucy to meet them before adoption.

👉 Meet Lucy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby (about 10 weeks)

Gender: Female

Color: Black & white

Weight: 2.4 lbs

Shelter: Humane Society for Southwest Washington

Phone: (360) 693-4746

Chacha is a sweet young kitten looking for her first real home.

looking for her first real home. She’s small, playful, and ready to grow up with a family of her own.

👉 Meet Chacha and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby (about 10 weeks)

Gender: Male

Color: Black & white

Weight: 1.8 lbs

Shelter: Humane Society for Southwest Washington

Phone: (360) 693-4746

Popo must be an indoor-only cat in his new home.

in his new home. He can live a normal, happy life , but will need extra vet checkups and the safety of staying inside.

, but will need and the safety of staying inside. A great match for someone who wants to keep a kitty strictly indoors.

👉 Meet Popo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Age: Baby (about 3 months)

Gender: Male

Color: Black & white

Weight: 3.6 lbs (approx.)

Shelter: Humane Society for Southwest Washington

Phone: (360) 693-4746

Winsor can be shy in new places and needs a calm, patient home.

and needs a calm, patient home. With time and kindness, he’ll warm up and show his loving side .

. If you have kids, the shelter would like a meet-and-greet before adoption.

👉 Meet Winsor and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Age: Baby (about 3 months)

Gender: Male

Color: Black & white

Weight: 3.25 lbs

Shelter: Humane Society for Southwest Washington

Phone: (360) 693-4746

Blick is another shy youngster who needs time to feel safe.

who needs time to feel safe. He’ll do best with a family that lets him adjust slowly and respects his pace.

and respects his pace. As with his shy friends, the shelter asks that he meet any kids in the home first.

👉 Meet Blick and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Vancouver, WA and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider one of these wonderful kitties. Call the Humane Society for Southwest Washington at (360) 693-4746 or click the links above to learn more and start an adoption application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.