There are some handy free items around Vancouver, WA this week, from home projects to pets and garden goodies. Take a look and see if something fits your needs.

Item: Skylight

Condition: Used – Fair

Size: 51 1/2" x 27 1/2"

Location: Near Fishers Landing, Vancouver, WA

Source: Facebook Marketplace

This is a used skylight that could be useful for a shed, garage, or home project if you’re handy. The poster notes it’s in fair condition, so it may need some cleaning or repair.

👉 See this item on Facebook

Item: Free kitten (3 months old, female)

Location: Near Kevanna Park, Vancouver, WA

Source: Nextdoor

This sweet 3‑month‑old kitten needs a new home. Her current owner has three older cats who don’t like her, but she is described as good with kids, dogs, and other cats. A nice option if you’re looking to add a young cat to your family.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Free pumpkin for compost

Condition: New, but starting to decompose

Location: Vancouver, WA

Source: Facebook Marketplace

If you compost or garden, this free decomposing pumpkin could be useful for your compost pile or soil. It’s already starting to break down, which can help it turn into compost faster.

👉 See this item on Facebook

Free items tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.