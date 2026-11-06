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🏗️ Vancouver WA Engineering Jobs with Multiple $80K+ Roles
Vancouver’s engineering scene is busy right now, with solid pay and a mix of office, field, and design work. If you’re technical and hands-on, these roles are worth a look.
Technical Interior Designer / Drafter
- Employer: House of Ponce Design
- Location: Vancouver, WA (in-person preferred; hybrid may be considered)
- Type: Contract / project-based (part-time or full-time may be possible)
- Pay: $30–$42/hour (about $62,000–$87,000/year, DOE)
- Category: Residential interior design & drafting
Work closely with the Principal Designer to turn sketches and concepts into detailed construction drawings and 3D renderings using Chief Architect. Great fit if you have 3–5 years of residential design/drafting, know construction details, and want project-based work with potential for more hours.
Project Engineer – Dredging & Marine Construction
- Employer: HME Construction, Inc.
- Location: Based in Vancouver, WA with work across the West Coast (Columbia River focus)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $100,000–$125,000/year
- Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, paid time off
- Category: Civil / marine engineering
Lead hydrographic surveys, safety culture, and dig strategy on dredging projects as the main company rep on site. Ideal if you have a B.S. in engineering or construction, 4+ years project engineering/leadership, and are ready to travel and be on the water.
Robotic Systems Integration Engineer
- Employer: Columbia Machine, Inc. / Columbia Okura
- Location: Vancouver, WA 98661 (in-person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $80,172–$111,300/year
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, life, disability, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, tuition reimbursement, professional development
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, day shift, 8-hour days
- Category: Mechanical / automation engineering
Design robotic palletizing systems, end-of-arm tooling, conveyors, and layouts using Autodesk Inventor and AutoCAD. Best for someone with a Bachelor’s in Engineering and 3–5 years experience who likes hands-on problem solving, R&D, and supporting sales, manufacturing, and service teams.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on what they’ll consider.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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