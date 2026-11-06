🏗️ Vancouver WA Engineering Jobs with Multiple $80K+ Roles

Vancouver’s engineering scene is busy right now, with solid pay and a mix of office, field, and design work. If you’re technical and hands-on, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: House of Ponce Design

House of Ponce Design Location: Vancouver, WA (in-person preferred; hybrid may be considered)

(in-person preferred; hybrid may be considered) Type: Contract / project-based (part-time or full-time may be possible)

Contract / project-based (part-time or full-time may be possible) Pay: $30–$42/hour (about $62,000–$87,000/year , DOE)

(about , DOE) Category: Residential interior design & drafting

Work closely with the Principal Designer to turn sketches and concepts into detailed construction drawings and 3D renderings using Chief Architect. Great fit if you have 3–5 years of residential design/drafting, know construction details, and want project-based work with potential for more hours.

Employer: HME Construction, Inc.

Location: Based in Vancouver, WA with work across the West Coast (Columbia River focus)

Based in with work across the West Coast (Columbia River focus) Type: Full-time

Pay: $100,000–$125,000/year

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, paid time off

401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, paid time off Category: Civil / marine engineering

Lead hydrographic surveys, safety culture, and dig strategy on dredging projects as the main company rep on site. Ideal if you have a B.S. in engineering or construction, 4+ years project engineering/leadership, and are ready to travel and be on the water.

Employer: Columbia Machine, Inc. / Columbia Okura

Location: Vancouver, WA 98661 (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $80,172–$111,300/year

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, life, disability, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, tuition reimbursement, professional development

Medical, dental, vision, life, disability, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, tuition reimbursement, professional development Schedule: Monday–Friday, day shift, 8-hour days

Monday–Friday, day shift, 8-hour days Category: Mechanical / automation engineering

Design robotic palletizing systems, end-of-arm tooling, conveyors, and layouts using Autodesk Inventor and AutoCAD. Best for someone with a Bachelor’s in Engineering and 3–5 years experience who likes hands-on problem solving, R&D, and supporting sales, manufacturing, and service teams.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on what they’ll consider.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.