📣 Vancouver, WA Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple Openings

Vancouver’s sales scene is busy right now, especially in fitness, trades, and commercial services. If you like building relationships and closing deals, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: 24 Hour Fitness

24 Hour Fitness Location: Vancouver, WA

Vancouver, WA Type: Full-time (varied schedule, includes evenings/weekends/holidays)

Full-time (varied schedule, includes evenings/weekends/holidays) Salary: Not listed (base pay + commission via Fitness & Membership Sales plans)

Front-line sales role inside the gym: give tours, sign up new members, promote training and retail, and help keep members happy so they stay. Comes with free gym membership, health benefits, 401(k) with match for qualifying positions, and lots of face-to-face interaction.

Employer: Primo Electric

Primo Electric Location: Vancouver, WA (Clark County & Portland metro territory)

Vancouver, WA (Clark County & Portland metro territory) Type: Full-time, in-person

Full-time, in-person Salary: Not listed (base pay + commission on work you bring in)

You’ll be out meeting builders and general contractors, walking jobs, and owning the pipeline from first contact to signed work. Good fit if you like the trades, enjoy face-to-face selling, and want health, dental, vision, PTO, and a small team where your wins show up fast.

Employer: Northwest Landscape Services (part of Monarch Landscape Companies)

(part of Monarch Landscape Companies) Location: Vancouver, WA (travel across territory)

Vancouver, WA (travel across territory) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $80,168 – $100,000 base + up to 6% commission

Senior B2B sales role growing commercial landscape accounts: cold calling, RFPs, bids, and client presentations, with close work alongside operations. Comes with medical, dental, vision, retirement & equity program, flexible time off, company vehicle, education assistance, bonuses, and discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related roles or future openings with the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.