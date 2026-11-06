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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Vancouver, WA Today
Vancouver neighbors are sharing some generous free deals this week, from cuddly pets to useful home items and garden goodies.
2 Sister Kittens (Must Stay Together)
Item: 2 sister kittens, 8 weeks old
Location: Columbia North, Vancouver, WA
Source: Nextdoor
These two bonded kittens need to go to a caring home together. The lighter one is Cinnamon and the darker one is Pepper. They are litter trained and come with all their toys, beds, a cat tower, and a window bed, so you’ll be set up from day one.
Contact Shannon at 360-600-9622 to arrange pickup or ask questions.
Pumpkins and a Squash for Animal Feed
Item: 1 large pumpkin, 1 small pie pumpkin, 1 Hubbard squash, 1 large acorn squash
Location: NW Vancouver, Vancouver, WA
Source: Nextdoor
Perfect for chicken, rabbit, horse, or pig owners. These are whole, uncarved Halloween pumpkins and squash, free for anyone who can use them. You can take one or take them all.
The poster asks that you DM them on Nextdoor for the exact address.
Black Leather Power Recliner Chair
Item: Black leather recliner chair with power controls
Location: Felida, Vancouver, WA
Source: Nextdoor
Comfortable power recliner in black leather. The poster notes slight wear on the armrest, but it’s still a solid, cozy chair for a living room, den, or home office.
Free items in Vancouver tend to get claimed quickly, so if something here catches your eye, check the listing and reach out to the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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