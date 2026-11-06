🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Vancouver, WA Today

Vancouver neighbors are sharing some generous free deals this week, from cuddly pets to useful home items and garden goodies.

Item: 2 sister kittens, 8 weeks old

Location: Columbia North, Vancouver, WA

Source: Nextdoor

These two bonded kittens need to go to a caring home together. The lighter one is Cinnamon and the darker one is Pepper. They are litter trained and come with all their toys, beds, a cat tower, and a window bed, so you’ll be set up from day one.

Contact Shannon at 360-600-9622 to arrange pickup or ask questions.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: 1 large pumpkin, 1 small pie pumpkin, 1 Hubbard squash, 1 large acorn squash

Location: NW Vancouver, Vancouver, WA

Source: Nextdoor

Perfect for chicken, rabbit, horse, or pig owners. These are whole, uncarved Halloween pumpkins and squash, free for anyone who can use them. You can take one or take them all.

The poster asks that you DM them on Nextdoor for the exact address.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Black leather recliner chair with power controls

Location: Felida, Vancouver, WA

Source: Nextdoor

Comfortable power recliner in black leather. The poster notes slight wear on the armrest, but it’s still a solid, cozy chair for a living room, den, or home office.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Vancouver tend to get claimed quickly, so if something here catches your eye, check the listing and reach out to the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.