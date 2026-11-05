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Marrion Elementary holds student egg drop

6 days ago
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Students at Marrion Elementary School in Evergreen Public Schools tested their engineering and craft skills on 2026-11-05 by dropping their egg-protecting creations in the Marrion commons as part of an egg drop activity.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Evergreen Public Schools

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