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Vancouver
Marrion Elementary holds student egg drop
6 days ago
Students at Marrion Elementary School in Evergreen Public Schools tested their engineering and craft skills on 2026-11-05 by dropping their egg-protecting creations in the Marrion commons as part of an egg drop activity.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Evergreen Public Schools
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