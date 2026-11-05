🚔 Vancouver, WA Public Safety Jobs With Multiple Openings

Vancouver’s safety and security scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like hands-on patrol work or technical fire systems. Here are a few strong picks hiring in Vancouver, WA.

Employer: United Service Companies (United Security Services)

United Service Companies (United Security Services) Location: Vancouver, WA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $24.00/hour

App-based scheduling lets you pick up shifts that fit your life, plus 20 hours of paid training and access to Daily Pay so you can tap earned wages before payday. Great if you already have a WA unarmed security license and at least 1 year of security experience, and want steady patrol work with room to grow.

Employer: Cowlitz Indian Tribe – Behavioral Health (OTP)

Location: Vancouver, WA

Type: Full-time, hourly

Pay: $24.70 – $28.40/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 6:00 am – 2:30 pm

Deadline: Open until filled (first review 11/18/2026)

Clinic-based role where you’re the first point of contact for patients and visitors while keeping the property safe and calm. Good fit if you like a set daytime schedule, can handle occasional crises with a steady presence, and want to blend front-desk support with security patrols; tribal and veteran preference may apply.

Employer: Cintas – Fire Protection Division

Location: Vancouver, WA 98660

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Estimated Total Pay: $50,000 – $90,000/year (base + commissions)

Field role inspecting, installing, and repairing kitchen fire suppression (hood) systems while keeping businesses up to NFPA code. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, ESOP, paid time off, and training, ideal if you have a valid driver’s license, like working independently, and want a technical public-safety career path.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—public safety roles here tend to open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.