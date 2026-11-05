🍽️ Vancouver, WA Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring

Vancouver’s food and hotel scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, friendly teams, and serving guests, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Indigo One, LLC (IHG hotel)

Indigo One, LLC (IHG hotel) Location: Vancouver, WA

Type: Part-time or Full-time

Part-time or Full-time Pay: Not listed

Keep guest rooms and hallways clean, stocked, and welcoming, with some deep-cleaning tasks as needed. Benefits after 90 days include PTO, paid holidays, vacation (for full-time), and medical, dental, and vision for full-time staff, plus IHG hotel team member perks.

Employer: Crumbl Cookies Franchises

Location: Vancouver, WA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.13/hour + tips

Hands-on baking role making and decorating cookies, helping customers, and keeping the kitchen clean and stocked. Must be 18+, able to work Fridays and Saturdays, and you’ll always have Sundays off with a flexible schedule.

Employer: Van Pizza (Domino’s)

Location: Vancouver, WA

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $17.13 – $18.76/hour (includes raises after training)

Lead store shifts, help with opening/closing, take orders, prep food, and keep things running smoothly. Offers employee discounts, health/dental/vision options, mileage reimbursement, and clear raise/bonus steps as you complete shift lead training.

Employer: Crumbl Cookies Franchises

Location: Vancouver, WA

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $18.13/hour

Open or close the store, assign stations, manage cookie production, and keep customer service and quality high. Good fit if you have some leadership experience, stay calm under pressure, and like organizing a fast-paced shift.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles or different shifts listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.