📋 Vancouver, WA Admin Jobs With Multiple In-Person Roles

Vancouver’s admin scene is busy right now, with solid front desk and assistant roles popping up across banking, housing, and hospitality. If you’re organized, friendly, and like keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Riverview Bank

Riverview Bank Location: Vancouver, WA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.00 – $27.00 per hour

Support a busy trust team with calendars, letters, mail, data entry, and client calls. Good fit if you’re detail‑driven, discreet with sensitive info, and comfortable in Microsoft Office.

Employer: Olive Tree Property Management

Olive Tree Property Management Location: Vancouver, WA (in person, drives to Portland/Salem properties)

(in person, drives to Portland/Salem properties) Type: Full-time (40 hours, some weekends)

Pay: Depends on experience

Benefits: Health & dental insurance, paid holidays, PTO

High‑trust role supporting the owner across multiple property and construction businesses. You’ll own email, calendars, scheduling, and problem‑solving across properties—great if you’re proactive, flexible, and like variety.

Employer: Comfort Inn by Choice Hotels

Comfort Inn by Choice Hotels Location: Vancouver, WA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.50 per hour

Benefits: Dental insurance, employee discount, flexible schedule, PTO

Be the first smile guests see while handling phones, check‑ins, scheduling, and basic office tasks. Ideal if you’re friendly, organized, and want to build customer service and office skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading a full posting can spark ideas for your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.