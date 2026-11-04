💰 Multiple Accounting Jobs in Vancouver, WA from $21/hr to $150K+

Vancouver’s finance scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level office roles to senior leadership. Here are a few solid accounting openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Pacific Energy Concepts (PEC)

Pacific Energy Concepts (PEC) Location: Vancouver, WA (Downtown HQ, in-person)

Type: Part-time (~30 hrs/week)

Pay: $21.50 – $27.00/hour

Support the accounting team with accounts payable, expense reports, and vendor records at an established energy-efficiency company. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, have 2–5 years of related experience, and want strong benefits (401k match, gain share bonus, and more) in a part-time role.

Employer: Holman

Location: Vancouver, WA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Approx. $21.58/hour (range $20.00 – $24.07/hour)

Handle transaction processing, AR support, and reconciliations for a large, family-owned automotive services company. Great if you have office experience or accounting coursework and want full-time hours with a full benefits package.

Employer: Holman

Location: Vancouver, WA (hybrid, office near Camas)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $150,000/year (range $100,280 – $142,895 base + bonus, per posting)

Lead a team of four and own corporate entity accounting, real estate and fixed assets, and automation projects for Holman’s retail division. Ideal if you’re a CPA with 5+ years progressive accounting (public background preferred) and want leadership growth, modern tools, and a predictable close schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.