📅 Free beginner mushroom hunting class at the library

📅 Mushroom Hunting for Beginners – Free Library Class

Curious about foraging mushrooms in the Northwest? This beginner-friendly class will focus on the skills and tools you need to accurately identify mushrooms and decide if they’re edible — it’s more than just a slideshow of pictures.

The program is free and open to the public through Fort Vancouver Regional Libraries.

If you need disability accommodations, you can request them using the library’s Disability Accommodation Request Form no later than 15 days before the event.

Library events are offered at no cost and are open to everyone, with accommodation information also provided in Spanish and Russian on the event page.