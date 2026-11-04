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🐱 Playful, Gentle & Shy Cats Ready for Adoption in Vancouver, WA
Vancouver has so many sweet cats and kittens hoping for a cozy home. Here are some of the adoptable felines waiting at local rescues right now.
Humane Society for Southwest Washington — (360) 693-4746
These kitties are available through the Humane Society for Southwest Washington. Adoption counselors there can tell you more about each cat’s needs and how to meet them.
MacIntosh
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (about 9 weeks)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby
- Personality: Can be shy in new spaces and needs time to adjust. Once he comes out of his shell, he has lots of love to give.
- Home needs: A patient family willing to let him go at his own pace. If there are kids, the shelter prefers a meet-and-greet first.
- Notes: Weight about 1.8 lbs.
👉 Meet MacIntosh and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Eärendil
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Personality: Shy at first and needs a gentle, patient home. Her foster calls her “the most loving kitten” and a wonderful snuggle buddy.
- Home needs: A calm space where she can adjust slowly and then share all her affection.
👉 Meet Eärendil and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Maybee
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Personality: Unsure of new people and places at first, but after a few days she comes out ready to play. Her foster says she turns everything into a toy and plays longer and harder than any kitten they’ve had.
- Home needs: Room to zoom and a person who enjoys an active, playful kitten plus “replenishment snuggles.”
👉 Meet Maybee and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dove
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Personality: From a litter of eight. Very sweet and affectionate, and the quietest of the group. Often happy to sit in a lap and share her love.
- Home needs: A family that understands she may be shy in new spaces and will let her adjust at her own pace.
👉 Meet Dove and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Robin
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Personality: Smallest of his litter of eight but the most independent. First to explore new places, loves pouncing on littermates to start play, and can also entertain himself with toys.
- Home needs: A home ready for a curious, playful kitten who enjoys both solo and group play.
👉 Meet Robin and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jemimah
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby (per foster)
- Adoption Fee: Already paid by a sponsor
- Personality: Sweet and affectionate. Her foster says she’s a loving brown tabby who took excellent care of her litter.
- Home needs: Can be shy in new spaces and needs a family who will let her settle in slowly. Once comfortable, she has lots of love to give.
👉 Meet Jemimah and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Glacier
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young (about 6 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Blue tabby
- Weight: About 8 lbs
- Adoption Fee: Already paid by a sponsor
- Personality: Shy in new spaces but warms up with time and patience. Has plenty of love to share once he feels safe.
- Home needs: A calm, understanding home that will let him adjust at his own pace.
👉 Meet Glacier and apply to adopt on adoptapet
FURRY FRIENDS — (360) 993-1097
These cats are available through FURRY FRIENDS. To meet them, go to furryfriendswa.org, click Adopt, and fill out an application.
Brown
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption Fee: $200
- Notes: Application required through the Furry Friends website.
👉 Meet Brown and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lime
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption Fee: $200
👉 Meet Lime and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Joplin
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Adoption Fee: $100
👉 Meet Joplin and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Crystal
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (mostly)
- Adoption Fee: $100
👉 Meet Crystal and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Yellow
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption Fee: $200
👉 Meet Yellow and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Grey morris
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption Fee: $200
👉 Meet Grey morris and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sunkist
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (about 5 months)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Buff and white / white
- Adoption Fee: $200
- Personality: Very social, affectionate, and cuddly. Loves being around people and soaking up attention. Big fan of mealtimes and snacks.
👉 Meet Sunkist and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Graype nehi
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (about 9 weeks)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray
- Adoption Fee: $200
- Personality: Full of kitten energy and sweetness. Loves to play, explore, chase toys, and then settle in for cuddles.
👉 Meet Graype nehi and apply to adopt on adoptapet
TumTum
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown or chocolate (mostly)
- Adoption Fee: $100
👉 Meet TumTum and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bommie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown or chocolate (mostly)
- Adoption Fee: $200
👉 Meet Bommie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Blaze kitten
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown or chocolate (mostly)
- Adoption Fee: $200
👉 Meet Blaze kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Blue
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown or chocolate (mostly)
- Adoption Fee: $200
👉 Meet Blue and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Andy
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Adoption Fee: $100
👉 Meet Andy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Vancouver, WA area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider one of these wonderful felines. Visit the shelter websites, call the numbers listed, or submit an application to start the adoption process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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