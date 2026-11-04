🐱 Playful, Gentle & Shy Cats Ready for Adoption in Vancouver, WA

Vancouver has so many sweet cats and kittens hoping for a cozy home. Here are some of the adoptable felines waiting at local rescues right now.

Humane Society for Southwest Washington — (360) 693-4746

These kitties are available through the Humane Society for Southwest Washington. Adoption counselors there can tell you more about each cat’s needs and how to meet them.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 9 weeks)

Baby (about 9 weeks) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Personality: Can be shy in new spaces and needs time to adjust. Once he comes out of his shell, he has lots of love to give.

Can be shy in new spaces and needs time to adjust. Once he comes out of his shell, he has lots of love to give. Home needs: A patient family willing to let him go at his own pace. If there are kids, the shelter prefers a meet-and-greet first.

A patient family willing to let him go at his own pace. If there are kids, the shelter prefers a meet-and-greet first. Notes: Weight about 1.8 lbs.

👉 Meet MacIntosh and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Personality: Shy at first and needs a gentle, patient home. Her foster calls her “the most loving kitten” and a wonderful snuggle buddy.

Shy at first and needs a gentle, patient home. Her foster calls her “the most loving kitten” and a wonderful snuggle buddy. Home needs: A calm space where she can adjust slowly and then share all her affection.

👉 Meet Eärendil and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Personality: Unsure of new people and places at first, but after a few days she comes out ready to play. Her foster says she turns everything into a toy and plays longer and harder than any kitten they’ve had.

Unsure of new people and places at first, but after a few days she comes out ready to play. Her foster says she turns everything into a toy and plays longer and harder than any kitten they’ve had. Home needs: Room to zoom and a person who enjoys an active, playful kitten plus “replenishment snuggles.”

👉 Meet Maybee and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Personality: From a litter of eight. Very sweet and affectionate, and the quietest of the group. Often happy to sit in a lap and share her love.

From a litter of eight. Very sweet and affectionate, and the quietest of the group. Often happy to sit in a lap and share her love. Home needs: A family that understands she may be shy in new spaces and will let her adjust at her own pace.

👉 Meet Dove and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Personality: Smallest of his litter of eight but the most independent. First to explore new places, loves pouncing on littermates to start play, and can also entertain himself with toys.

Smallest of his litter of eight but the most independent. First to explore new places, loves pouncing on littermates to start play, and can also entertain himself with toys. Home needs: A home ready for a curious, playful kitten who enjoys both solo and group play.

👉 Meet Robin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby (per foster)

Brown tabby (per foster) Adoption Fee: Already paid by a sponsor

by a sponsor Personality: Sweet and affectionate. Her foster says she’s a loving brown tabby who took excellent care of her litter.

Sweet and affectionate. Her foster says she’s a loving brown tabby who took excellent care of her litter. Home needs: Can be shy in new spaces and needs a family who will let her settle in slowly. Once comfortable, she has lots of love to give.

👉 Meet Jemimah and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young (about 6 months)

Young (about 6 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Blue tabby

Weight: About 8 lbs

About Adoption Fee: Already paid by a sponsor

by a sponsor Personality: Shy in new spaces but warms up with time and patience. Has plenty of love to share once he feels safe.

Shy in new spaces but warms up with time and patience. Has plenty of love to share once he feels safe. Home needs: A calm, understanding home that will let him adjust at his own pace.

👉 Meet Glacier and apply to adopt on adoptapet

FURRY FRIENDS — (360) 993-1097

These cats are available through FURRY FRIENDS. To meet them, go to furryfriendswa.org, click Adopt, and fill out an application.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption Fee: $200

Notes: Application required through the Furry Friends website.

👉 Meet Brown and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption Fee: $200

👉 Meet Lime and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption Fee: $100

👉 Meet Joplin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (mostly)

Black (mostly) Adoption Fee: $100

👉 Meet Crystal and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption Fee: $200

👉 Meet Yellow and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption Fee: $200

👉 Meet Grey morris and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 5 months)

Baby (about 5 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: Buff and white / white

Buff and white / white Adoption Fee: $200

Personality: Very social, affectionate, and cuddly. Loves being around people and soaking up attention. Big fan of mealtimes and snacks.

👉 Meet Sunkist and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 9 weeks)

Baby (about 9 weeks) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray

Gray Adoption Fee: $200

Personality: Full of kitten energy and sweetness. Loves to play, explore, chase toys, and then settle in for cuddles.

👉 Meet Graype nehi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown or chocolate (mostly)

Brown or chocolate (mostly) Adoption Fee: $100

👉 Meet TumTum and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown or chocolate (mostly)

Brown or chocolate (mostly) Adoption Fee: $200

👉 Meet Bommie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown or chocolate (mostly)

Brown or chocolate (mostly) Adoption Fee: $200

👉 Meet Blaze kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown or chocolate (mostly)

Brown or chocolate (mostly) Adoption Fee: $200

👉 Meet Blue and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Adoption Fee: $100

👉 Meet Andy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Vancouver, WA area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider one of these wonderful felines. Visit the shelter websites, call the numbers listed, or submit an application to start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.