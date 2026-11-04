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Vancouver

🐱 Playful, Gentle & Shy Cats Ready for Adoption in Vancouver, WA

2 days ago

Vancouver has so many sweet cats and kittens hoping for a cozy home. Here are some of the adoptable felines waiting at local rescues right now.

Humane Society for Southwest Washington — (360) 693-4746

These kitties are available through the Humane Society for Southwest Washington. Adoption counselors there can tell you more about each cat’s needs and how to meet them.

MacIntosh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sRsGS_1GkP1DUc00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (about 9 weeks)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Brown tabby
  • Personality: Can be shy in new spaces and needs time to adjust. Once he comes out of his shell, he has lots of love to give.
  • Home needs: A patient family willing to let him go at his own pace. If there are kids, the shelter prefers a meet-and-greet first.
  • Notes: Weight about 1.8 lbs.

👉 Meet MacIntosh and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Eärendil

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MnX9e_1GkP1DUc00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Female
  • Personality: Shy at first and needs a gentle, patient home. Her foster calls her “the most loving kitten” and a wonderful snuggle buddy.
  • Home needs: A calm space where she can adjust slowly and then share all her affection.

👉 Meet Eärendil and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Maybee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=023AFO_1GkP1DUc00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Female
  • Personality: Unsure of new people and places at first, but after a few days she comes out ready to play. Her foster says she turns everything into a toy and plays longer and harder than any kitten they’ve had.
  • Home needs: Room to zoom and a person who enjoys an active, playful kitten plus “replenishment snuggles.”

👉 Meet Maybee and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Dove

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14wLmE_1GkP1DUc00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Female
  • Personality: From a litter of eight. Very sweet and affectionate, and the quietest of the group. Often happy to sit in a lap and share her love.
  • Home needs: A family that understands she may be shy in new spaces and will let her adjust at her own pace.

👉 Meet Dove and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Robin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=021KXe_1GkP1DUc00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Male
  • Personality: Smallest of his litter of eight but the most independent. First to explore new places, loves pouncing on littermates to start play, and can also entertain himself with toys.
  • Home needs: A home ready for a curious, playful kitten who enjoys both solo and group play.

👉 Meet Robin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Jemimah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rqriv_1GkP1DUc00
  • Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Brown tabby (per foster)
  • Adoption Fee: Already paid by a sponsor
  • Personality: Sweet and affectionate. Her foster says she’s a loving brown tabby who took excellent care of her litter.
  • Home needs: Can be shy in new spaces and needs a family who will let her settle in slowly. Once comfortable, she has lots of love to give.

👉 Meet Jemimah and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Glacier

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sdrdt_1GkP1DUc00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Young (about 6 months)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Blue tabby
  • Weight: About 8 lbs
  • Adoption Fee: Already paid by a sponsor
  • Personality: Shy in new spaces but warms up with time and patience. Has plenty of love to share once he feels safe.
  • Home needs: A calm, understanding home that will let him adjust at his own pace.

👉 Meet Glacier and apply to adopt on adoptapet

FURRY FRIENDS — (360) 993-1097

These cats are available through FURRY FRIENDS. To meet them, go to furryfriendswa.org, click Adopt, and fill out an application.

Brown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MhCS1_1GkP1DUc00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Black (all)
  • Adoption Fee: $200
  • Notes: Application required through the Furry Friends website.

👉 Meet Brown and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Lime

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A9Kw2_1GkP1DUc00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Black (all)
  • Adoption Fee: $200

👉 Meet Lime and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Joplin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TrcZC_1GkP1DUc00
  • Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Black & white / tuxedo
  • Adoption Fee: $100

👉 Meet Joplin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Crystal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38rbY8_1GkP1DUc00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Black (mostly)
  • Adoption Fee: $100

👉 Meet Crystal and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Yellow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07TiB1_1GkP1DUc00
  • Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Black (all)
  • Adoption Fee: $200

👉 Meet Yellow and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Grey morris

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rhk12_1GkP1DUc00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Black (all)
  • Adoption Fee: $200

👉 Meet Grey morris and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Sunkist

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wyWND_1GkP1DUc00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (about 5 months)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Buff and white / white
  • Adoption Fee: $200
  • Personality: Very social, affectionate, and cuddly. Loves being around people and soaking up attention. Big fan of mealtimes and snacks.

👉 Meet Sunkist and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Graype nehi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T6loO_1GkP1DUc00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (about 9 weeks)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Gray
  • Adoption Fee: $200
  • Personality: Full of kitten energy and sweetness. Loves to play, explore, chase toys, and then settle in for cuddles.

👉 Meet Graype nehi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

TumTum

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vUxew_1GkP1DUc00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Brown or chocolate (mostly)
  • Adoption Fee: $100

👉 Meet TumTum and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Bommie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XJIpK_1GkP1DUc00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Brown or chocolate (mostly)
  • Adoption Fee: $200

👉 Meet Bommie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Blaze kitten

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22ghsB_1GkP1DUc00
  • Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Brown or chocolate (mostly)
  • Adoption Fee: $200

👉 Meet Blaze kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Blue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gm5jK_1GkP1DUc00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Brown or chocolate (mostly)
  • Adoption Fee: $200

👉 Meet Blue and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Andy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v5cLo_1GkP1DUc00
  • Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Adoption Fee: $100

👉 Meet Andy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Vancouver, WA area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider one of these wonderful felines. Visit the shelter websites, call the numbers listed, or submit an application to start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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