Vancleave’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options for both hands-on caregivers and licensed therapists. Here are a couple of solid roles if you want to stay local and still grow your career.

Employer: Comfort Keepers

Comfort Keepers Location: Vancleave, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work one-on-one with clients and help them stay safe and comfortable at home. You’ll need at least 1 year of caregiving experience, a valid driver’s license, reliable transportation, and must pass a background and MVR check. They offer flexible schedules, a supportive team, and the chance to make a real difference every day.

Apply directly: https://ck872.ersp.biz/employment

Employer: Jones Physical Therapy

Location: 12313 MS-57, Vancleave, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$95,000, plus productivity incentives

Outpatient ortho role in a PT-owned clinic with four 10-hour days and three-day weekends. Treat a full orthopedic caseload, with no non-compete, strong mentorship for new grads, and a sports program track if you’re interested in working with athletes. Benefits include BCBS health insurance, dental, vision, life, and a 401(k) with 3.5% match.

If something here fits you, don’t overthink it—save the link and apply while the posting is still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.