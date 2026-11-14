Security work is steady in Vance, AL, especially around the auto facilities. If you like staying alert, helping people, and having steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Vance, AL

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.50/hour

Schedule: Saturday, 5:00 AM – 1:00 PM

This role focuses on patrolling an automotive facility and giving friendly help to employees and visitors. Good fit if you want a steady Saturday shift with the option to pick up extra hours through their shift app.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Vance, AL

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.50/hour

Schedule: Wednesday, 9:00 PM – 5:00 AM

Here you’ll manage gates and doors, check IDs, issue visitor passes, and watch alarms at an automotive site. Great if you’re comfortable on night shift and like a more fixed post instead of walking all day.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Vance, AL

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.50/hour

Schedule: Sunday, 9:00 PM – 5:00 AM

This job is all about screening people, vehicles, and deliveries coming into an automotive plant. If you’re detail‑minded and like clear rules to follow, this is a solid overnight option with room to grow.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Vance, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.50/hour

Schedule: Mon–Thu 11:00 PM – 7:00 AM; Fri 3:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Full‑time role doing unarmed patrols of lots, service areas, and building interiors at a premier automotive location. Good for someone wanting steady nights, benefits, paid training, and a clear path to advance in security.

If one of these fits your life, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.