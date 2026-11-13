First Federal of Van Wert is inviting new and existing customers to open accounts and use its community banking services, with a focus on personal service and tailored solutions. The bank has branches at 679 Fox Rd. and 820 N. Washington St. in Van Wert, Ohio, and can be reached at (419) 238-1463. More information: https://1stfedvw.com

This content is adapted from materials provided by First Federal of Van Wert, OH