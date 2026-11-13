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🐶 Playful Pups & Terriers Ready for Adoption in Van Wert
Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Van Wert, OH? These adoptable dogs are waiting at your local shelter for a loving home.
All are available through Van Wert County Humane Society and come with important vet care already started.
Carmel Corn
- Breed: Hound / Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Shelter: Van Wert County Humane Society
- Adoption fee: $175 for dogs
- Included with adoption: Initial vaccinations, de-worming, flea medication, heartworm testing, and spay/neuter
Carmel Corn is a young hound/Lab mix pup looking for a family to grow up with. His adoption fee helps cover his medical care and preventive treatments.
👉 Meet Carmel Corn and apply to adopt on adoptapet
For questions, call Van Wert County Humane Society at (419) 238-5088.
Frosty Puff
- Breed: Hound / Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Shelter: Van Wert County Humane Society
- Adoption fee: $175 for dogs
- Included with adoption: Initial vaccinations, de-worming, flea medication, heartworm testing, and spay/neuter
Frosty Puff is another sweet hound/Lab mix puppy hoping for a forever home. He comes with the same great vet care package as his littermates.
👉 Meet Frosty Puff and apply to adopt on adoptapet
For questions, call Van Wert County Humane Society at (419) 238-5088.
Patsy Kline
- Breed: Small Terrier mix (unknown type)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Shelter: Van Wert County Humane Society
- Adoption fee: $175 for dogs
- Included with adoption: Initial vaccinations, de-worming, flea medication, heartworm testing, and spay/neuter
Patsy Kline is a young small terrier mix looking for a second chance and a cozy home of her own.
👉 Meet Patsy Kline and apply to adopt on adoptapet
For questions, call Van Wert County Humane Society at (419) 238-5088.
If one of these dogs caught your eye, the shelter asks that you fill out an adoption application on their website under “adopt a pet” and send it in to start the process. You can also call (419) 238-5088 to learn more or confirm availability.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.