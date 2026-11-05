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Van Wert

Van Wert Avenue of Flags Program Open to Residents

3 days ago
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The Optimist Club of Van Wert is running the Avenue of Flags program, a patriotic community service and fundraiser open to all residents and businesses in town. Club volunteers place a high-quality American flag on a flagpole near the curb of participating homes or businesses and handle all delivery, placement, retrieval, replacement of worn flags, and off-season storage. Flags are displayed around five national holidays each year: Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day (July 4th), Labor Day, and Veterans Day; learn how to take part at optimistvw.com/avenue-of-flags.

This content is adapted from materials provided by First Federal of Van Wert, OH

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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