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Van Wert
First Federal of Van Wert shares thanks to community
6 days ago
First Federal of Van Wert is sharing thanks in November for its customers, employees, and the Van Wert community, highlighting support for work-life balance and strong local family ties. The bank serves residents at 679 Fox Rd. and 820 N. Washington St. in Van Wert, OH, and can be reached at (419) 238-1463. More information: 1stfedvw.com
This content is adapted from materials provided by First Federal of Van Wert, OH
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