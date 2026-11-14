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Van Buren County
🚨 Van Buren County sheriff crime roundup and tip lines
12 days ago
🚨 Recent sheriff calls and how to share crime tips
Here’s a quick look at what the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office handled recently:
- Multiple tool and property thefts in Pine Grove Township – suspects were found, a search warrant was served, stolen items were recovered and returned, and suspects now face charges.
- Domestic assault in Decatur Township – suspect resisted deputies and also had a felony warrant out of Cass County; he was arrested.
- Report of a gun in a vehicle at Mattawan High School – a shotgun, ammo, and a handgun magazine were found. The student and parents cooperated, and the investigation found no danger to the public. The case was sent to the Prosecutor.
- Assault involving a gun in Mattawan – a gun and magazine were found; both people involved now face charges.
- Prowler report in Porter Township – deputies searched but did not find anyone.
- Crash in Paw Paw Township – driver fled after hitting a tree and was arrested for 3rd-offense OWI, open intoxicants, and leaving the scene.
To report crime or tips:
- Sheriff’s Office (immediate): (269) 657-3101
- Crime Stoppers: 1-800-342-7867
- Silent Observer: (269) 343-2100
- Text anonymous tips: text “VBCTIP” to CRIMES (274637).
More Info: From the Desk of Sheriff Abbott - 11/13/2026 - Van...
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