🚨 Recent sheriff calls and how to share crime tips Here’s a quick look at what the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office handled recently: Multiple tool and property thefts in Pine Grove Township – suspects were found, a search warrant was served, stolen items were recovered and returned, and suspects now face charges.

in – suspects were found, a search warrant was served, stolen items were recovered and returned, and suspects now face charges. Domestic assault in Decatur Township – suspect resisted deputies and also had a felony warrant out of Cass County ; he was arrested.

in – suspect resisted deputies and also had a ; he was arrested. Report of a gun in a vehicle at Mattawan High School – a shotgun, ammo, and a handgun magazine were found. The student and parents cooperated, and the investigation found no danger to the public . The case was sent to the Prosecutor.

– a shotgun, ammo, and a handgun magazine were found. The student and parents cooperated, and the investigation found . The case was sent to the Prosecutor. Assault involving a gun in Mattawan – a gun and magazine were found; both people involved now face charges.

in – a gun and magazine were found; both people involved now face charges. Prowler report in Porter Township – deputies searched but did not find anyone.

in – deputies searched but did not find anyone. Crash in Paw Paw Township – driver fled after hitting a tree and was arrested for 3rd-offense OWI, open intoxicants, and leaving the scene. To report crime or tips: Sheriff’s Office (immediate): (269) 657-3101

Crime Stoppers: 1-800-342-7867

Silent Observer: (269) 343-2100

Text anonymous tips: text “VBCTIP” to CRIMES (274637).

More Info: From the Desk of Sheriff Abbott - 11/13/2026 - Van...