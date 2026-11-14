Van Buren’s plants are busy right now, and night shift workers are in demand. If you like steady hours, overtime potential, and hands-on work, these are worth a look.

Employer: Simmons Foods

Simmons Foods Location: Van Buren, AR

Type: Full-time, Night shift

Salary: Not listed

You’ll be the go-to person on the line, helping the supervisor hit production goals, training new team members, and keeping equipment and paperwork in order. This role is good if you have food or poultry plant experience and want a step up with more responsibility and leadership.

Employer: Simmons Foods

Simmons Foods Location: Van Buren, AR

Type: Full-time, Night shift

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on cutting and trimming chicken to exact weights and sizes using knives and scales, while keeping up with a fast line. Good fit if you’re comfortable on your feet in a cold plant, like working with your hands, and want steady night work with clear production goals.

If one of these feels close, click through, read the full details, and apply soon—night shift spots tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.