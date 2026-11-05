🏭 Van Buren, AR Manufacturing – Multiple Simmons Foods Openings

Van Buren’s poultry plants are busy and hiring. If you’re okay with cold temps, fast pace, and steady hours, there are several solid production roles open right now.

Employer: Simmons Foods

Simmons Foods Location: Van Buren, AR

Type: Full-time, night shift (NS)

Salary: Not listed

Rotate between packer, scaler, styler, and grader to keep the line running at the right speed. This is hands-on work on a moving belt in a cold, wet, noisy plant, lifting up to 55 lbs and using PPE (waterproof gloves, sleeves, hearing protection, slip-resistant shoes).

You’ll inspect and grade product, pull bones, and help keep quality on track. Veterans are welcome to apply. You can also apply in person at the Simmons Foods Hiring Center, 4900 Rogers Ave, Suite 103-D, Fort Smith, AR 72903, Monday–Friday, 7:00 am–5:00 pm.

Employer: Simmons Foods

Simmons Foods Location: Van Buren, AR

Type: Full-time, day shift

Salary: Not listed

Keep all cutting tools sharp, clean, and ready for the line. You’ll rotate and sharpen knives, maintain sharpening equipment, and track daily inventory while working on your feet for the whole shift.

Basic English and math are needed; high school diploma/GED and basic computer skills are preferred. In-person applications at the Fort Smith Hiring Center get priority.

Employer: Simmons Foods

Simmons Foods Location: Van Buren, AR

Type: Full-time, night shift (NS)

Salary: Not listed

Work on a moving conveyor belt, packing, weighing, styling, and grading product to keep grinders and line speeds on target. Expect repetitive motion, lifting up to 55 lbs, and rotating through cold and hot areas of the plant.

This role is good if you like steady, physical work and don’t mind PPE and a noisy environment.

Employer: Simmons Foods

Simmons Foods Location: Van Buren, AR

Type: Full-time, day shift

Salary: Not listed

Use knives to cut and trim chicken pieces to exact weight and size, using scales and checking product code, weight, and shape. You’ll stand and use knives for the full shift, sometimes walking with scales, scissors, bags, or product.

You need to read and understand scale and product numbers and be comfortable in a cold, wet, noisy plant with PPE like waterproof gloves, sleeves, hearing protection, and Kevlar glove.

If one of these sounds right for you, click the link to apply online or head to the Simmons Foods Hiring Center in Fort Smith during business hours to get your application in faster.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.