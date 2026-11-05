🏥 Van Buren AR Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Openings This Week

Van Buren’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options for nurses, techs, and pharmacists. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there are a few strong roles worth a look.

Employer: Baptist Health

Baptist Health Location: Van Buren, AR (MedSurg Department)

(MedSurg Department) Type: Full-time , night shift (1830–0700), 72 hours bi-weekly

, (1830–0700), Salary: Not listed

This role is all about providing safe, compassionate care on a busy Med Surg floor. Great fit for a new RN grad or experienced RN licensed in Arkansas; BSN preferred, CPR required, and specialty training (like ACLS/PALS) is provided.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 2214 Fayetteville Rd, Van Buren, AR 72956

Type: Full-time

Salary: $98,000 – $172,000/year (for 40 hrs/week, plus bonus potential)

Work at the front line of community care in a busy retail pharmacy. You’ll dispense meds, counsel patients, give immunizations, and enjoy a big-company benefits package with health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and tuition-paid education programs.

Employer: Baptist Health

Baptist Health Location: Van Buren, AR (CT Scan Department)

(CT Scan Department) Type: PRN , hours vary with need

, hours vary with need Salary: Not listed

Perfect if you want flexible, as-needed hours. You’ll perform CT imaging, respond to patient needs, and handle documentation. Requires graduation from an approved radiography program, Arkansas Rad Tech license, CPR, and eligibility for ARRT certification.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed on the same site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.