🚌 Van Buren, AR Transportation Jobs – Multiple Openings This Week

Van Buren has a nice mix of driving and hands-on transport jobs right now, from pizza runs in town to river work and diesel repair.

Here are a few solid options if you like being on the move and working with your hands.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: Van Buren, AR

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Deliver pizzas for the #1 pizza company with a flexible schedule and lots of short and late-night shifts. You’ll use your own car, handle cash/card payments, help in the store, and keep things moving fast for customers.

Employer: The Larson Group Peterbilt

Location: Van Buren, AR

Type: Full-time (2nd shift)

Full-time (2nd shift) Pay: Not listed

Work on heavy-duty trucks as a fully qualified diesel tech under minimal supervision. This role comes with PTO, holidays, medical/dental, 401(k) with employer contribution, and clear paths for advancement and training.

Employer: APAC Central Inc. (CRH)

Location: Van Buren, AR (river-based role, travel required)

(river-based role, travel required) Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Around $18/hour, depending on experience

Join a river crew handling tow boat and barge operations with lots of time outdoors and room to grow into pilot skills. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with contributions, and strong safety training.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.