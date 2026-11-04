undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🚌 Van Buren, AR Transportation Jobs – Multiple Openings This Week
Van Buren has a nice mix of driving and hands-on transport jobs right now, from pizza runs in town to river work and diesel repair.
Here are a few solid options if you like being on the move and working with your hands.
Delivery Expert – Short & Late Night Shifts
- Employer: Domino's
- Location: Van Buren, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Deliver pizzas for the #1 pizza company with a flexible schedule and lots of short and late-night shifts. You’ll use your own car, handle cash/card payments, help in the store, and keep things moving fast for customers.
Diesel Service Technician – 2nd Shift
- Employer: The Larson Group Peterbilt
- Location: Van Buren, AR
- Type: Full-time (2nd shift)
- Pay: Not listed
Work on heavy-duty trucks as a fully qualified diesel tech under minimal supervision. This role comes with PTO, holidays, medical/dental, 401(k) with employer contribution, and clear paths for advancement and training.
Dredge/Tow Boat Deck Hand
- Employer: APAC Central Inc. (CRH)
- Location: Van Buren, AR (river-based role, travel required)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Around $18/hour, depending on experience
Join a river crew handling tow boat and barge operations with lots of time outdoors and room to grow into pilot skills. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with contributions, and strong safety training.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.