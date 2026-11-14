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🍽️ Valrico Food & Hospitality Jobs: Multiple Kitchen Roles Open Now
Valrico’s food scene is busy right now, from senior living dining rooms to grocery store sushi kiosks. If you like fast-paced kitchen work, there are several solid full-time options in town.
Line Cook – Senior Living Community
- Employer: Experience Senior Living
- Location: Valrico, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Cook for residents in a senior living community, focusing on a fine dining-style experience and special events. Role includes opening/closing the kitchen, following recipes, keeping everything clean and safe, and working varied shifts (including weekends/holidays). Full benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid holidays, and up to 20 days PTO in the first three years, pending background screening.
Sushi Team Leader – Grocery Store Kiosk
- Employer: HANA Group
- Location: Valrico, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run a sushi kiosk as the on-site leader: schedule staff, handle ordering and inventory, and work the line making sushi with your team. Good fit if you have 3+ years in food service and at least 1 year leading others, plus solid knife skills and food safety knowledge.
Sushi Prep Cook – Entry-Level Sushi Role
- Employer: HANA Group
- Location: Valrico, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on entry-level sushi role where you prep rice, fish, and veggies and help make the core sushi menu in a grocery store kiosk. You’ll learn knife skills, sushi basics, and food safety while working in a fast-paced, customer-facing setting.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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