Valpo’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with steady work on all shifts and solid hourly pay. If you like hands-on jobs and don’t mind being on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Pratt Industries

Pratt Industries Location: Valparaiso, IN

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (11pm–7am)

Pay: Starting at $17.60/hour

Work on the corrugator line stacking sheets, keeping counts accurate, and helping the team hit production goals. This is a physical job (lifting up to 50 lbs) in a loud, fast-moving plant, with overtime likely and room to grow if you like industrial work.

Employer: Nexus Employment Solutions Plus, Inc (placing you with a manufacturer)

(placing you with a manufacturer) Worksite Location: Portage, IN (near Valparaiso)

Type: Full-time, 1st/2nd/3rd shift options

Pay: $20.50 – $21.50/hour, weekly pay

Mix and cook batches by recipe, run heated and non-heated mixing systems, and keep equipment clean and safe. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, comfortable with measurements, and want higher hourly pay with a path to long-term work.

Employer: Nexus Employment Solutions Plus, Inc

Location: Northwest Indiana (serving Valparaiso area)

Type: Full-time, 1st/2nd/3rd shift options

Pay: $14.25 – $15.25/hour, weekly pay

Package and label food products on a production line, check quality, and keep your area clean and organized. No experience needed—training is provided, and you get steady hours, benefits, and a safety-focused environment.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the details, and apply while the openings are still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.