Valpo’s got some solid transportation work right now, from local equipment roles to regional CDL routes. Good mix of steady pay, newer trucks, and even seasonal snow work if you like winter hours.

Employer: Pratt Industries

Pratt Industries Location: Valparaiso, IN

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Pay: $19.25/hour starting

Operate a clamp truck in a busy corrugated packaging plant, moving paper rolls, feeding the corrugator, and keeping the warehouse organized. Great fit if you’re detail‑oriented, can lift up to 50–100 lbs, and want on‑the‑job training with licensing provided.

Employer: Not listed (regional carrier)

Not listed (regional carrier) Location: Based near Valparaiso, IN (must live within 100 miles of Gary, IN )

Based near (must live within ) Type: Full-time, regional

Pay: $1,200–$1,700 per week (about $64K–$88K/year)

Perfect for new CDL‑A grads with no experience yet. Run regional, 100% no‑touch dry freight in newer automatic trucks, home on weekends, with benefits, 401(k) match, pet/rider program, and paid one‑day orientation.

Employer: M and M Maintenance LLC

Location: Valparaiso, IN

Type: Seasonal/other

Pay: From $35.00/hour

Seasonal role running loaders (and sometimes other heavy equipment) to clear snow and support construction and utility sites. Good match if you’ve run loaders or excavators before and want high hourly pay during winter with hands‑on outdoor work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—openings like this tend to lead to more chances with the same employers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.