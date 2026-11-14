Healthcare hiring around Valparaiso, IN is steady right now, with options from hands-on patient care to remote billing. Here are several solid roles you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Valparaiso, IN (Morthland Dr store)

(Morthland Dr store) Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.50 – $34.50/hour + potential bonuses and benefits

If you’re enrolled in pharmacy school, this paid internship puts you in a busy community pharmacy, helping with prescriptions, OTC orders, and patient counseling while you learn. Strong fit if you want real-world pharmacy experience plus access to Walmart’s education and benefits programs.

Employer: Heart to Heart Hospice

Location: Valparaiso, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)

Competitive (exact rate not listed) Requirements: Current CNA license, 1+ year as CNA/Hospice Aide, valid driver’s license & auto insurance

Serve patients with life-limiting illness in their homes or facilities, supporting daily care under RN direction. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with up to 4% match, tuition reimbursement, and mileage or company car for some staff.

Employer: Arbor View Animal Hospital

Location: Valparaiso, IN

Type: Full-time or part-time (in-person)

Full-time or part-time (in-person) Pay: $15.00 – $17.00/hour listed in posting (also notes $16–$24/hr range based on skills)

listed in posting (also notes $16–$24/hr range based on skills) Requirements: 1+ year veterinary hospital experience, strong handling skills

Work in an AAHA-accredited hospital with dogs, cats, and a heavy exotics and wildlife caseload. You’ll assist with appointments, lab work, anesthesia, surgery, and advanced diagnostics, with room to grow your skills and career.

Employer: Smith Ready Mix

Location: Listed as Valparaiso, IN (work-from-home role)

Listed as (work-from-home role) Type: Not specified (expected ~44 hours/week )

Not specified (expected ) Pay: $25.73 – $30.98/hour

No prior billing experience needed. You’ll review records, enter claims, use EMR/EHR systems, and support coding (ICD, CPT, DRG). Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with computers, and want a remote healthcare-related role with benefits like 401(k), dental, and an employee assistance program.

Employer: Northwest Health Porter

Location: Valparaiso, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Requirements: RN license, BLS; 0–2 years acute care or student clinicals

Provide post-anesthesia care using the full nursing process—assessments, meds, monitoring, and patient/family education. Good for newer RNs wanting strong acute-care experience in a structured hospital setting.

Employer: Vibra Travels

Location: Valparaiso, IN (travel assignment)

(travel assignment) Type: Travel RN

Travel RN Pay: Competitive hourly + possible tax-free stipend (exact range shared during submission)

Competitive hourly + possible (exact range shared during submission) Requirements: 2 years ER RN (or 1 year ER + 1 year ICU), current RN license, ACLS, BLS, PALS

Join a travel program with no mid-contract pay cuts, license reimbursement, and referral bonuses. You’ll work ER shifts in partner hospitals while having one recruiter and access to assignments nationwide.

Employer: Senior Helpers of NW Indiana

Location: Valparaiso, IN

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00 – $17.00/hour

Requirements: 6+ months adult caregiving, valid driver’s license & insurance

Provide non-medical home care—companionship, hygiene help, and daily living support—following a client care plan. Flexible schedules, training, referral bonuses, and early access to earned wages via ZayZoon.

Employer: Northwest Health Porter

Location: Valparaiso, IN

Type: Full-time, Nights

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Requirements: New or recent RN grad, BLS; 0–2 years acute care or clinical rotations

Designed for new grads, this role lets you build skills on an Ortho/Med Surg unit with close RN supervision—meds, assessments, patient education, and safety practices on night shift.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—healthcare employers here are often open to training the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.