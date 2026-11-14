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Valparaiso
🏥 Valparaiso, IN Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles From Entry-Level to RN
2 days ago
Healthcare hiring around Valparaiso, IN is steady right now, with options from hands-on patient care to remote billing. Here are several solid roles you can scan and apply to fast.
Pharmacy Pre-Grad Intern – WM
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: Valparaiso, IN (Morthland Dr store)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $21.50 – $34.50/hour + potential bonuses and benefits
If you’re enrolled in pharmacy school, this paid internship puts you in a busy community pharmacy, helping with prescriptions, OTC orders, and patient counseling while you learn. Strong fit if you want real-world pharmacy experience plus access to Walmart’s education and benefits programs.
Hospice Aide – CNA
- Employer: Heart to Heart Hospice
- Location: Valparaiso, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)
- Requirements: Current CNA license, 1+ year as CNA/Hospice Aide, valid driver’s license & auto insurance
Serve patients with life-limiting illness in their homes or facilities, supporting daily care under RN direction. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with up to 4% match, tuition reimbursement, and mileage or company car for some staff.
Experienced Veterinary Assistant – Exotics & Advanced Medicine
- Employer: Arbor View Animal Hospital
- Location: Valparaiso, IN
- Type: Full-time or part-time (in-person)
- Pay: $15.00 – $17.00/hour listed in posting (also notes $16–$24/hr range based on skills)
- Requirements: 1+ year veterinary hospital experience, strong handling skills
Work in an AAHA-accredited hospital with dogs, cats, and a heavy exotics and wildlife caseload. You’ll assist with appointments, lab work, anesthesia, surgery, and advanced diagnostics, with room to grow your skills and career.
Medical Billing Clerk – No Exp. (Work From Home)
- Employer: Smith Ready Mix
- Location: Listed as Valparaiso, IN (work-from-home role)
- Type: Not specified (expected ~44 hours/week)
- Pay: $25.73 – $30.98/hour
No prior billing experience needed. You’ll review records, enter claims, use EMR/EHR systems, and support coding (ICD, CPT, DRG). Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with computers, and want a remote healthcare-related role with benefits like 401(k), dental, and an employee assistance program.
RN PACU
- Employer: Northwest Health Porter
- Location: Valparaiso, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Requirements: RN license, BLS; 0–2 years acute care or student clinicals
Provide post-anesthesia care using the full nursing process—assessments, meds, monitoring, and patient/family education. Good for newer RNs wanting strong acute-care experience in a structured hospital setting.
RN – ER (Travel)
- Employer: Vibra Travels
- Location: Valparaiso, IN (travel assignment)
- Type: Travel RN
- Pay: Competitive hourly + possible tax-free stipend (exact range shared during submission)
- Requirements: 2 years ER RN (or 1 year ER + 1 year ICU), current RN license, ACLS, BLS, PALS
Join a travel program with no mid-contract pay cuts, license reimbursement, and referral bonuses. You’ll work ER shifts in partner hospitals while having one recruiter and access to assignments nationwide.
Caregiver / CNA / HHA – Part Time
- Employer: Senior Helpers of NW Indiana
- Location: Valparaiso, IN
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $15.00 – $17.00/hour
- Requirements: 6+ months adult caregiving, valid driver’s license & insurance
Provide non-medical home care—companionship, hygiene help, and daily living support—following a client care plan. Flexible schedules, training, referral bonuses, and early access to earned wages via ZayZoon.
RN Graduate Ortho/Med Surg – Nights
- Employer: Northwest Health Porter
- Location: Valparaiso, IN
- Type: Full-time, Nights
- Pay: Not listed
- Requirements: New or recent RN grad, BLS; 0–2 years acute care or clinical rotations
Designed for new grads, this role lets you build skills on an Ortho/Med Surg unit with close RN supervision—meds, assessments, patient education, and safety practices on night shift.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—healthcare employers here are often open to training the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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