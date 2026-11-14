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🍽️ Valparaiso IN Food Service Jobs – Multiple Flexible Roles
Valpo’s food scene is busy right now, from hospitals to downtown spots and sandwich shops. If you want steady hours or a fun side gig, there are several solid options open.
Food Services Worker II
- Employer: Northwest Health
- Location: Valparaiso, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hospital-based role where you prep and serve meals for patients, staff, and visitors. Good fit if you have 1–3 years of food service experience and like a structured, fast-paced environment with a focus on food safety and sanitation.
Server – Senior Living
- Employer: StoryPoint
- Location: Valparaiso, IN
- Type: Part-time (4pm–8pm)
- Salary: Not listed
Evening server role in a senior living community, ideal if you want short, steady shifts and enjoy building relationships with regular residents. No experience required, just friendly service and comfort standing and moving for your whole shift.
Sandwich Maker – $14/hr + Tips
- Employer: Jimmy John’s Sandwiches
- Location: 3125 Calumet Ave, Valparaiso, IN
- Type: Part-time or full-time, day shifts only
- Pay: From $14/hr + tips (avg ~$3/hr); ~20–35 hrs/week
Daytime shop job making sandwiches, taking orders, and keeping the store clean. Comes with free meals and access to health, dental, vision, and PTO for full-time staff, plus a flexible schedule.
Food Services Worker II
- Employer: Northwest Health Porter
- Location: Valparaiso, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Very similar to the other Northwest Health posting: you’ll prepare and deliver patient meals, follow dietary guidelines, and keep kitchen areas clean and safe. Best for someone with healthcare or cafeteria food service experience and strong attention to detail.
Server – German Restaurant & Golf Lounge
- Employer: Alpen Haus – German Cuisine
- Location: Downtown Valparaiso, IN (13 N Washington)
- Type: Part-time, 15–25 hrs/week
- Pay: Estimated $20–$25/hr (base + tips)
Opening team server role at a new German restaurant + Trackman golf simulator lounge. You’ll handle full-service dining and bay service; great if you have 1–2+ years serving experience and want a fun, high-energy concept with promotion potential to Lead Server.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while it’s still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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