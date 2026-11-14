Valpo’s food scene is busy right now, from hospitals to downtown spots and sandwich shops. If you want steady hours or a fun side gig, there are several solid options open.

Employer: Northwest Health

Northwest Health Location: Valparaiso, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hospital-based role where you prep and serve meals for patients, staff, and visitors. Good fit if you have 1–3 years of food service experience and like a structured, fast-paced environment with a focus on food safety and sanitation.

Employer: StoryPoint

Location: Valparaiso, IN

Type: Part-time (4pm–8pm)

Salary: Not listed

Evening server role in a senior living community, ideal if you want short, steady shifts and enjoy building relationships with regular residents. No experience required, just friendly service and comfort standing and moving for your whole shift.

Employer: Jimmy John’s Sandwiches

Location: 3125 Calumet Ave, Valparaiso, IN

Type: Part-time or full-time, day shifts only

Part-time or full-time, Pay: From $14/hr + tips (avg ~$3/hr); ~20–35 hrs/week

Daytime shop job making sandwiches, taking orders, and keeping the store clean. Comes with free meals and access to health, dental, vision, and PTO for full-time staff, plus a flexible schedule.

Employer: Northwest Health Porter

Location: Valparaiso, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Very similar to the other Northwest Health posting: you’ll prepare and deliver patient meals, follow dietary guidelines, and keep kitchen areas clean and safe. Best for someone with healthcare or cafeteria food service experience and strong attention to detail.

Employer: Alpen Haus – German Cuisine

Location: Downtown Valparaiso, IN (13 N Washington)

Type: Part-time, 15–25 hrs/week

Part-time, Pay: Estimated $20–$25/hr (base + tips)

Opening team server role at a new German restaurant + Trackman golf simulator lounge. You’ll handle full-service dining and bay service; great if you have 1–2+ years serving experience and want a fun, high-energy concept with promotion potential to Lead Server.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.