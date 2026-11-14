Valpo has steady demand right now for people who keep buildings clean, safe, and running well. Here are several solid options, from entry-level cleaning to a traveling maintenance lead role.

Employer: StoryPoint Group

StoryPoint Group Location: Northern Indiana (based in Valparaiso, IN)

Type: Full-time, traveling role

Full-time, traveling role Salary: Not listed

Lead maintenance and housekeeping at senior living communities that have a vacancy in their maintenance manager role. You’ll travel across northern Indiana, train new managers, run drills and inspections, and be the go-to person for keeping buildings safe, clean, and on budget.

Employer: Nishida Services Inc.

Location: Valparaiso, IN

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Fri, 3:00 PM–10:00 PM)

Pay: From $16.00/hour

Evening cleaning role handling daily, weekly, and monthly janitorial tasks at a local facility. Full-time hours with PTO, paid holidays, and medical, dental, and vision options, plus chances to move up if you like the work.

Employer: ProClean, Inc.

Location: Valparaiso, IN

Type: In-person, healthcare setting; 1st shift (8 AM–4 PM) or 2nd shift (4 PM–12 AM), Mon–Sun including some holidays

In-person, healthcare setting; 1st shift (8 AM–4 PM) or 2nd shift (4 PM–12 AM), Salary: Not listed

Entry-level hospital cleaning job where you get paid training to sanitize patient rooms, restrooms, and emergency department areas. Good fit if you want steady work that directly supports patient safety, with holiday pay, referral bonuses, and room to grow.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.