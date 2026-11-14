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🔧 Valparaiso IN Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Openings
Valpo has steady demand right now for people who keep buildings clean, safe, and running well. Here are several solid options, from entry-level cleaning to a traveling maintenance lead role.
Traveling Maintenance Manager
- Employer: StoryPoint Group
- Location: Northern Indiana (based in Valparaiso, IN)
- Type: Full-time, traveling role
- Salary: Not listed
Lead maintenance and housekeeping at senior living communities that have a vacancy in their maintenance manager role. You’ll travel across northern Indiana, train new managers, run drills and inspections, and be the go-to person for keeping buildings safe, clean, and on budget.
2nd Shift General Cleaner (Janitorial)
- Employer: Nishida Services Inc.
- Location: Valparaiso, IN
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Fri, 3:00 PM–10:00 PM)
- Pay: From $16.00/hour
Evening cleaning role handling daily, weekly, and monthly janitorial tasks at a local facility. Full-time hours with PTO, paid holidays, and medical, dental, and vision options, plus chances to move up if you like the work.
Hospital Cleaning & Sanitation Technician (EVS)
- Employer: ProClean, Inc.
- Location: Valparaiso, IN
- Type: In-person, healthcare setting; 1st shift (8 AM–4 PM) or 2nd shift (4 PM–12 AM), Mon–Sun including some holidays
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level hospital cleaning job where you get paid training to sanitize patient rooms, restrooms, and emergency department areas. Good fit if you want steady work that directly supports patient safety, with holiday pay, referral bonuses, and room to grow.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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