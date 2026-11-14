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🐶 Playful Valparaiso Dogs Ready to Join Your Family
Looking for a loyal friend in Valparaiso, IN? These adoptable dogs are hoping for a safe, loving home and a family to call their own.
Kidney Bean
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with White
- Shelter: Lakeshore PAWS
- Location: Valparaiso, IN
- Phone: (219) 476-7297
Young Kidney Bean is a sweet Pit Bull Terrier mix pup with a rich brown coat and white markings. As a baby, he’ll need a family ready for puppy training, playtime, and lots of patience and love.
👉 Meet Kidney Bean and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lilo
- Breed: Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Shelter: Lakeshore PAWS
- Location: Valparaiso, IN
- Phone: (219) 476-7297
Lilo is a white Bull Terrier mix puppy with lots of growing and learning ahead of her. She’ll do best with a home ready to guide a young pup with structure, training, and gentle care.
👉 Meet Lilo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rhea
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Lakeshore PAWS
- Location: Valparaiso, IN
- Phone: (219) 476-7297
Rhea is a chocolate-colored Pit Bull Terrier mix puppy. As a baby, she’ll need basic training, socialization, and a family who can keep up with puppy energy.
👉 Meet Rhea and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Garbanzo Bean
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with White
- Shelter: Lakeshore PAWS
- Location: Valparaiso, IN
- Phone: (219) 476-7297
Garbanzo Bean is a black-and-white Pit Bull Terrier mix pup. Like his littermates, he’ll thrive with consistent training, play, and a patient home ready for all things puppy.
👉 Meet Garbanzo Bean and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ethel
- Breed: Terrier mix (medium)
- Age: Young (just over 1 year)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brindle
- Adoption Fee: $0 (no adoption fee listed)
- Type of Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Valparaiso, IN)
- Location: Valparaiso, IN
Ethel was rescued as a tiny street pup and has grown into a very attentive, people-focused young dog. She is:
- Just over 1 year old and full of energy
- Reported to be great with children (has lived with 6- and 7-year-old kids)
- Socialized, but can be shy and a bit protective with new people in the home
- Doesn’t bark at the door, but will run to greet whoever is there
Her owner’s work situation has changed, and Ethel now needs a new home that can give her the time and attention she loves. There is no adoption fee listed, making her a wonderful option for someone ready to commit to a young, active dog.
👉 Meet Ethel and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Valparaiso, IN, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs. Call Lakeshore PAWS at (219) 476-7297 for the shelter pups, or use the contact form on Ethel’s listing to reach her current owner.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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