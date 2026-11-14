Looking for a loyal friend in Valparaiso, IN? These adoptable dogs are hoping for a safe, loving home and a family to call their own.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Shelter: Lakeshore PAWS

Location: Valparaiso, IN

Valparaiso, IN Phone: (219) 476-7297

Young Kidney Bean is a sweet Pit Bull Terrier mix pup with a rich brown coat and white markings. As a baby, he’ll need a family ready for puppy training, playtime, and lots of patience and love.

👉 Meet Kidney Bean and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Bull Terrier mix

Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Female

Color: White

White Shelter: Lakeshore PAWS

Location: Valparaiso, IN

Valparaiso, IN Phone: (219) 476-7297

Lilo is a white Bull Terrier mix puppy with lots of growing and learning ahead of her. She’ll do best with a home ready to guide a young pup with structure, training, and gentle care.

👉 Meet Lilo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Lakeshore PAWS

Location: Valparaiso, IN

Valparaiso, IN Phone: (219) 476-7297

Rhea is a chocolate-colored Pit Bull Terrier mix puppy. As a baby, she’ll need basic training, socialization, and a family who can keep up with puppy energy.

👉 Meet Rhea and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Male

Color: Black with White

Black with White Shelter: Lakeshore PAWS

Location: Valparaiso, IN

Valparaiso, IN Phone: (219) 476-7297

Garbanzo Bean is a black-and-white Pit Bull Terrier mix pup. Like his littermates, he’ll thrive with consistent training, play, and a patient home ready for all things puppy.

👉 Meet Garbanzo Bean and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier mix (medium)

Terrier mix (medium) Age: Young (just over 1 year)

(just over 1 year) Gender: Female

Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption Fee: $0 (no adoption fee listed)

(no adoption fee listed) Type of Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Valparaiso, IN)

Location: Valparaiso, IN

Ethel was rescued as a tiny street pup and has grown into a very attentive, people-focused young dog. She is:

Just over 1 year old and full of energy

and Reported to be great with children (has lived with 6- and 7-year-old kids)

(has lived with 6- and 7-year-old kids) Socialized , but can be shy and a bit protective with new people in the home

, but can be with new people in the home Doesn’t bark at the door, but will run to greet whoever is there

Her owner’s work situation has changed, and Ethel now needs a new home that can give her the time and attention she loves. There is no adoption fee listed, making her a wonderful option for someone ready to commit to a young, active dog.

👉 Meet Ethel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Valparaiso, IN, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs. Call Lakeshore PAWS at (219) 476-7297 for the shelter pups, or use the contact form on Ethel’s listing to reach her current owner.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.