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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Valparaiso
Valparaiso has some wonderful dogs hoping to meet their new families. Each of these pups is waiting nearby for a safe, loving home.
Millie
- Breed: Terrier mix (medium)
- Age: Young (about 1 year)
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with brown/chocolate
- Shelter: Lakeshore PAWS
- Phone: (219) 476-7297
Millie is an outgoing, gentle girl who loves people and making new friends. She already knows her sit and stay commands and is eager to keep learning. When she’s not soaking up attention, she enjoys playing with her favorite stuffed toys. She has shown friendly interest in other dogs, though she hasn’t had a formal dog introduction yet.
👉 Meet Millie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Benny
- Breed: Husky/Terrier mix (medium)
- Age: Baby (about 6 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brindle with white
- Shelter: Lakeshore PAWS
- Phone: (219) 476-7297
Benny is a playful, affectionate puppy who loves his toys and his people. He’s very cuddly and always happy to get extra attention. He has shown friendly interest in other dogs, but hasn’t had a formal dog introduction yet. If you’re looking for a fun-loving young companion, Benny could be a great match.
👉 Meet Benny and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dash
- Breed: Dachshund mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: Lakeshore PAWS
- Phone: (219) 476-7297
Dash is an adult Dachshund mix with a handsome tan/yellow/fawn coat. He’s currently available through Lakeshore PAWS and is looking for a home that will give him love, care, and a comfy place to relax.
👉 Meet Dash and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Zora
- Breed: Australian Shepherd
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Adoption Fee: $350
- Shelter/Rescue: Begin Again Rescue Co (BARC)
- More info & application: www.teambarc.com
Zora is a young Australian Shepherd with a lot of potential. Her rescue asks that you visit their website for full details and to fill out an online application.
👉 Meet Zora and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Valparaiso, IN, please consider visiting these rescues, sharing these pups with friends, or starting an adoption application today. Your home could be the fresh start one of these dogs is waiting for.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.