Valparaiso has some wonderful dogs hoping to meet their new families. Each of these pups is waiting nearby for a safe, loving home.

Breed: Terrier mix (medium)

Terrier mix (medium) Age: Young (about 1 year)

Young (about 1 year) Gender: Female

Color: White with brown/chocolate

White with brown/chocolate Shelter: Lakeshore PAWS

Phone: (219) 476-7297

Millie is an outgoing, gentle girl who loves people and making new friends. She already knows her sit and stay commands and is eager to keep learning. When she’s not soaking up attention, she enjoys playing with her favorite stuffed toys. She has shown friendly interest in other dogs, though she hasn’t had a formal dog introduction yet.

👉 Meet Millie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky/Terrier mix (medium)

Husky/Terrier mix (medium) Age: Baby (about 6 months)

Baby (about 6 months) Gender: Male

Color: Brindle with white

Brindle with white Shelter: Lakeshore PAWS

Phone: (219) 476-7297

Benny is a playful, affectionate puppy who loves his toys and his people. He’s very cuddly and always happy to get extra attention. He has shown friendly interest in other dogs, but hasn’t had a formal dog introduction yet. If you’re looking for a fun-loving young companion, Benny could be a great match.

👉 Meet Benny and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Dachshund mix

Dachshund mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Lakeshore PAWS

Phone: (219) 476-7297

Dash is an adult Dachshund mix with a handsome tan/yellow/fawn coat. He’s currently available through Lakeshore PAWS and is looking for a home that will give him love, care, and a comfy place to relax.

👉 Meet Dash and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd

Australian Shepherd Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Adoption Fee: $350

Shelter/Rescue: Begin Again Rescue Co (BARC)

More info & application: www.teambarc.com

Zora is a young Australian Shepherd with a lot of potential. Her rescue asks that you visit their website for full details and to fill out an online application.

👉 Meet Zora and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Valparaiso, IN, please consider visiting these rescues, sharing these pups with friends, or starting an adoption application today. Your home could be the fresh start one of these dogs is waiting for.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.