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Valparaiso

🐶 Playful Young Dogs Ready for Adoption in Valparaiso

8 days ago

Valparaiso has some wonderful young dogs hoping to find their forever families. All of these pups are waiting at Lakeshore PAWS and would love a visit.

Perdita

  • Breed: Basenji mix
  • Age: About 2.5 years (young adult)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Brindle
  • Shelter: Lakeshore PAWS
  • Phone: (219) 476-7297

Perdita is a sweet Basenji mix who thinks she’s a lap dog and loves soaking up affection. She has a fun, spunky side, enjoys playtime, and is a pleasure on walks with manageable leash manners. She’s gentle taking treats and already knows a couple of commands like sit and shake.

👉 Meet Perdita and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Huxley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u6AMV_1GoOmwI800
  • Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium) / Terrier mix
  • Age: About 2 years (young adult)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: White with black
  • Shelter: Lakeshore PAWS
  • Phone: (219) 476-7297

Huxley is a friendly Terrier mix who “never meets a stranger.” He loves everyone, wants to be your happy little shadow, and is very treat-motivated, which makes him eager to learn and a great candidate for continued training.

👉 Meet Huxley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Button

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nh3WI_1GoOmwI800
  • Breed: Labrador Retriever / Australian Shepherd mix
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Brown/Chocolate
  • Shelter: Lakeshore PAWS
  • Phone: (219) 476-7297

Button is a young Lab/Aussie mix with a beautiful chocolate coat. She’s the kind of dog who’s likely to enjoy both activity and cuddle time, and she’s waiting at the shelter to meet her new family.

👉 Meet Button and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Valparaiso, IN, consider stopping by Lakeshore PAWS or calling (219) 476-7297 to ask about these adoptable dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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