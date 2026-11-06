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🐶 Playful Young Dogs Ready for Adoption in Valparaiso
Valparaiso has some wonderful young dogs hoping to find their forever families. All of these pups are waiting at Lakeshore PAWS and would love a visit.
Perdita
- Breed: Basenji mix
- Age: About 2.5 years (young adult)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brindle
- Shelter: Lakeshore PAWS
- Phone: (219) 476-7297
Perdita is a sweet Basenji mix who thinks she’s a lap dog and loves soaking up affection. She has a fun, spunky side, enjoys playtime, and is a pleasure on walks with manageable leash manners. She’s gentle taking treats and already knows a couple of commands like sit and shake.
👉 Meet Perdita and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Huxley
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium) / Terrier mix
- Age: About 2 years (young adult)
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with black
- Shelter: Lakeshore PAWS
- Phone: (219) 476-7297
Huxley is a friendly Terrier mix who “never meets a stranger.” He loves everyone, wants to be your happy little shadow, and is very treat-motivated, which makes him eager to learn and a great candidate for continued training.
👉 Meet Huxley and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Button
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Australian Shepherd mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Lakeshore PAWS
- Phone: (219) 476-7297
Button is a young Lab/Aussie mix with a beautiful chocolate coat. She’s the kind of dog who’s likely to enjoy both activity and cuddle time, and she’s waiting at the shelter to meet her new family.
👉 Meet Button and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Valparaiso, IN, consider stopping by Lakeshore PAWS or calling (219) 476-7297 to ask about these adoptable dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.