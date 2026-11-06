🐶 Playful Young Dogs Ready for Adoption in Valparaiso

Valparaiso has some wonderful young dogs hoping to find their forever families. All of these pups are waiting at Lakeshore PAWS and would love a visit.

Breed: Basenji mix

Basenji mix Age: About 2.5 years (young adult)

About 2.5 years (young adult) Gender: Female

Color: Brindle

Brindle Shelter: Lakeshore PAWS

Phone: (219) 476-7297

Perdita is a sweet Basenji mix who thinks she’s a lap dog and loves soaking up affection. She has a fun, spunky side, enjoys playtime, and is a pleasure on walks with manageable leash manners. She’s gentle taking treats and already knows a couple of commands like sit and shake.

👉 Meet Perdita and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium) / Terrier mix

Mixed Breed (Medium) / Terrier mix Age: About 2 years (young adult)

About 2 years (young adult) Gender: Male

Color: White with black

White with black Shelter: Lakeshore PAWS

Phone: (219) 476-7297

Huxley is a friendly Terrier mix who “never meets a stranger.” He loves everyone, wants to be your happy little shadow, and is very treat-motivated, which makes him eager to learn and a great candidate for continued training.

👉 Meet Huxley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Australian Shepherd mix

Labrador Retriever / Australian Shepherd mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Lakeshore PAWS

Phone: (219) 476-7297

Button is a young Lab/Aussie mix with a beautiful chocolate coat. She’s the kind of dog who’s likely to enjoy both activity and cuddle time, and she’s waiting at the shelter to meet her new family.

👉 Meet Button and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Valparaiso, IN, consider stopping by Lakeshore PAWS or calling (219) 476-7297 to ask about these adoptable dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.