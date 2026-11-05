🏥 Valparaiso, IN Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings This Week

Healthcare hiring around Valparaiso, IN is steady right now, with options from new grads to seasoned nurses and advanced practice roles. Here are several solid openings worth a quick look.

Employer: Elara Caring

Elara Caring Location: Valparaiso, IN (home health)

(home health) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Work one-on-one with patients in their homes, following the OT care plan and teaching safe exercises. Good fit if you like autonomy, travel between visits, and strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, tuition help).

Employer: Aspen Dental

Location: Valparaiso, IN

Type: Full-time (other schedules may be available)

(other schedules may be available) Salary: $50–$52/hour + uncapped incentives

Modern office, lighter schedule (about 5–7 patients/day), and strong clinical autonomy. Comes with benefits, CE, and advanced tools like 3D scanning and AI support.

Employer: Urologic Surgery of NWI

Location: Valparaiso, IN (outpatient clinic)

(outpatient clinic) Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000–$120,000/year

Outpatient urology role working closely with a physician; training provided, so new grads can apply. Offers health, dental, vision, HSA, PTO, and retirement plan.

Employer: Northwest Health

Location: Valparaiso, IN (acute care hospital)

(acute care hospital) Type: Full-time, Nights

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Designed for new RN grads stepping into progressive care. You’ll work under experienced RNs, give meds, do assessments, and build strong bedside skills while you transition into practice.

Employer: Brickyard Healthcare

Location: Valparaiso, IN (regional travel in Northern Indiana)

Type: Not listed (regional RN role)

Not listed (regional RN role) Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

Competitive pay (exact amount not listed) Travel between facilities as a regional MDS expert, supporting assessments, audits, and reimbursement. Good for experienced MDS nurses who like variety, problem-solving, and strong benefits (health plans, 401(k), education reimbursement up to $7,500/year).

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.