🚌 Valparaiso Transportation Jobs with Multiple Local Openings

Valpo has some solid transportation gigs right now, from seasonal holiday work to skilled tech roles. Good mix of outdoor, active jobs and steady weekday hours.

Employer: UPS

UPS Location: Valparaiso, IN

Type: Full-time, seasonal

Pay: $17.75/hour

Ride along with a UPS driver and help deliver packages around town. This is a very active outdoor job with flexible day-to-day scheduling, Monday–Saturday, and no driving of the truck required.

Employer: The Salvation Army USA Central Territory

Location: Valparaiso, IN (Porter County)

(Porter County) Type: Full-time, temporary (Nov–Dec)

Pay: Starting at $13.50/hour

Drive a Salvation Army vehicle to drop off and pick up bell ringers and equipment during the Red Kettle season. Good fit if you know the area well, like being on the road, and want work that directly supports local families.

Employer: Altorfer Cat

Location: Valparaiso, IN

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 6:00 AM – 2:30 PM

Service and repair heavy equipment for a well-known Cat dealer, mostly at customer jobsites. This role is ideal if you have a few years of heavy equipment experience, like working independently in the field, and want steady weekday hours.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.