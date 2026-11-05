📢 Teens: Join the Library’s Teen Advisory Group

📢 Help shape teen programs at the library

The Teen Advisory Group (TAG) is for teens who want a say in what happens at the library.

TAG’s mission is to:

Promote reading among local teens

Support volunteer work at the library

Help plan and improve programs that serve teens

The in-person meeting is hosted at the Valparaiso Branch, but you can register at any Porter County Public Library branch and join the meeting virtually from that branch if Valpo isn’t convenient.

If you’re a teen who likes books, wants volunteer experience, or just wants to help shape teen events, this group is for you.