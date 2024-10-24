Edinburg police identify victim of auto-pedestrian accident

EDINBURG, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Edinburg police are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian accident that occurred Thursday morning.

At approximately 7:30 a.m., police officers responded to the 600 block of N. Jackson Road near Region One Education Services about the accident.

According to a news release, authorities found a 65-year-old man, later identified as Israel Garcia of Edinburg, who had been struck by a silver Ford Explorer.

Officers began lifesaving measures and the man was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

Authorities investigate a fatal auto-pedestrian accident that occurred Thursday morning. Photo by Victor De La Cruz.

The driver of the Ford Explorer remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities.

This is an ongoing investigation.

