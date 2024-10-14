Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • ValleyCentral

    Bath & Body Works apologizes for candle designed with what looked like KKK hoods

    By The HillSarah Fortinsky,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RqfNa_0w6GBMFf00

    ( The Hill ) — Bath & Body Works apologized for selling a winter-themed candle that came under scrutiny for label imagery that drew comparisons to Ku Klux Klan hoods, according to multiple reports .

    The candle, called “Snowed In,” includes a label image of a paper snowflake, whose side-by-side diamond shapes each have a pointed top and two holes cut out for where eyes could be.

    Bath & Body Works said the company has stopped selling the candle online and at retail locations and said in a statement that the design was unintentional, according to reports.

    “At Bath and Body Works, we are committed to listening to our teams and customers, and committed to fixing any mistakes we make — even those that are unintentional like this one,” a company spokesperson reportedly said in the statement.

    7-Eleven to close over 400 ‘underperforming’ locations in North America

    “We apologize to anyone we’ve offended and are swiftly working to have this item removed and are evaluating our process going forward,” the statement continued.

    The Anti-Defamation League considers the image of the KKK hood to be a hate symbol, CNN reported.

    The Hill has reached out to Bath & Body Works.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Texas middle school cheerleaders suffer first and second degree burns after ‘punishment’ from coach
    ValleyCentral4 days ago
    After 36 years, accused killer in Oregon cold case to stand trial
    ValleyCentral15 hours ago
    Dollar General employee finds puppies dumped in trash amid cold Arkansas weather
    ValleyCentral6 hours ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group18 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Taylor Swift Fans Are 'Unwell' After New Clip Shows Travis Kelce Grabbing Taylor Swift's Backside After His Saints Win: 'His Hand Placement Is Exceptional'
    shefinds4 days ago
    Teacher who went to principal's office and confessed she had 'done something inappropriate' is hit with lawsuit
    Daily Mail7 days ago
    Pizza Hut unveils new restaurant — but there’s a catch
    ValleyCentral10 hours ago
    Suspected ‘murder hornet’ found in Washington State
    ValleyCentral1 day ago
    Massive meat recall includes hundreds of products sold at Walmart, Target, more
    ValleyCentral2 days ago
    Days left to claim cash in Oracle settlement that ‘hundreds of millions’ qualify for
    ValleyCentral3 days ago
    Salomon Campos found not guilty in the ‘El Gallito’ murder trial
    ValleyCentral1 day ago
    SBA announces its out of money
    ValleyCentral12 hours ago
    Former Las Vegas-area official sentenced in murder of journalist
    ValleyCentral14 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    2 visitors to Hawaii dead after being swept out to sea
    ValleyCentral12 hours ago
    Harlingen VA, RGV Foodbank to hold free food distribution
    ValleyCentral15 hours ago
    California high school requiring students to scan QR codes to leave class
    ValleyCentral8 hours ago
    3 dead, at least 4 injured after bridge collapses in Mississippi
    ValleyCentral8 hours ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato20 hours ago
    Edinburg PD respond to ‘major accident’, public urged to avoid area
    ValleyCentral7 hours ago
    Coca-Cola recalls ‘zero sugar’ lemonade after it’s found to contain full sugar
    ValleyCentral1 day ago
    After being released by Obama, drug smuggler is sent back to prison
    ValleyCentral1 day ago
    Do you keep money in payment apps? Here’s why you probably shouldn’t
    ValleyCentral18 hours ago
    Dirt Cheap stores to close after parent company files for bankruptcy
    ValleyCentral2 days ago
    RGV high school bands attend 8th annual Queen City Marching Festival
    ValleyCentral2 days ago
    My husband said he loved me the day we met online – but when I finally moved countries to be with him, he gave me an STI
    The US Sun2 days ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King19 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel8 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy