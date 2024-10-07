Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • ValleyCentral

    Docs: ICE contracted employee busted for attempting to transport migrants in MVM bus

    By Alejandra Yañez,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WD7Af_0vxyuxeu00

    FALFURRIAS, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A woman contracted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement was arrested Friday for attempting to transport 39 immigrants past the Falfurrias checkpoint in a bus, federal records indicate.

    Nancy Fernandez Luna, a government-contracted employee for MVM, a government-contracted transport company, is accused of coordinating a mass haul of immigrants past the checkpoint on Oct. 4

    The white Prevost bus registered to All Valley Charters, LLC, was driven by Juan Torres Ayala with Fernandez and 39 immigrants aboard.

    When they arrived at the Falfurrias Checkpoint, Fernandez told Border Patrol Agents she works for ICE and that she was escorting undocumented juveniles who were positive for COVID-19.

    Fernandez provided agents at the checkpoint with her ICE personal identification verification contracting card to prove her authority. However, the bus was referred for a secondary inspection.

    While agents were contacting the Centralized Processing Center to check the validity of the bus, the bus doors closed and it drove away. This caused a short pursuit and traffic stop. Once stopped, Torres was asked to return the bus to the secondary inspection spot.

    Agents at the scene requested a manifest of the passengers, which stated all the immigrants were juveniles. However, law enforcement could see that they were not.

    The driver of the bus stated he knew he was transporting illegal immigrants and that the manifest produced by Fernandez was fraudulent. Torres told authorities he was going to be paid $1,800 for the trip.

    All of the immigrants admitted to law enforcement that they were present in the U.S. illegally, according to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral.

    One of the immigrants told authorities she was smuggled into the country and asked to pay $20,000 before being housed at a McAllen stash house. From the stash house, she said she was given a hoodie and face mask to cover her face before boarding the government contracted bus.

    Once on board the bus, multiple immigrants stated that Fernandez gave them signals to act asleep when she would flash a light in their direction. They also testified that Fernandez rearranged them on the bus from shortest to tallest to give the illusion that the tallest ones in the back appeared shorter.

    Both Fernandez and Torres have been appointed attorneys in this case.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    DPS arrests McAllen murder suspect, smugglers following pursuit
    ValleyCentral6 days ago
    PD: Child found wandering streets, mother still intoxicated during arrest
    ValleyCentral4 days ago
    BPD: 3 arrested for drugs found in home
    ValleyCentral7 days ago
    Mom left paralyzed daughter stuck between bed and wall for a week because she wanted her to 'get up on her own': Cops
    Law & Crime5 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria19 days ago
    Houston men face 15 years in federal prison for McAllen carjacking
    ValleyCentral7 days ago
    Pharr man pleads guilty to hiding cocaine inside car battery
    ValleyCentral1 day ago
    Harlingen PD respond to body found at city lake
    ValleyCentral5 days ago
    Driver who struck police car identified, bond set at $1.5M
    ValleyCentral7 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Edinburg PD introduces first therapy dog to department
    ValleyCentral7 days ago
    Docs: Man repeatedly stalks victim, violates protective order
    ValleyCentral7 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Day 7: Forensic doctor says El Gallito was likely shot ‘in back of head from close range’
    ValleyCentral7 days ago
    HCSO deputy shoots suspect following chase, rollover crash
    ValleyCentral7 days ago
    Brownsville library shooting suspect arraignment rescheduled
    ValleyCentral6 days ago
    Drunk driving lawsuit goes against driver, bars
    ValleyCentral5 days ago
    South Texas border city celebrating start of Mexican produce season
    ValleyCentral20 hours ago
    South Texas College chosen to test run new FAFSA form
    ValleyCentral6 days ago
    PD: Edinburg man dies from crash, alcohol use suspected
    ValleyCentral2 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel23 hours ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today3 hours ago
    Annual ‘A Toast to Tails’ Gala to help raise funds for BARCC
    ValleyCentral6 days ago
    Hispanic Heritage Month Special 2024
    ValleyCentral5 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza15 days ago
    HPD: Elderly woman dies after being hit by car
    ValleyCentral8 days ago
    Harlingen to get new towing ordinance
    ValleyCentral4 days ago
    Security First Credit Union free shred event
    ValleyCentral5 days ago
    Driver in fatal crash with Cameron County Deputy Constable gets $355K bond
    ValleyCentral6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy