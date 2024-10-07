Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • ValleyCentral

    Pharr man pleads guilty to hiding cocaine inside car battery

    By Mia Morales,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cmytb_0vxv02GM00

    CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A Pharr man pleaded guilty to conspiring to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.

    Jesus Neftali Padilla admitted to directing drivers to travel north through the Border Patrol Checkpoints, directing the drug smuggling events and supplying cocaine.

    He told investigators he also placed modified cocaine-filled batteries in hidden compartments to avoid any detections, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

    Bond set at $6M for 3rd suspect in San Juan barrel murder

    On Jan. 27, 2023, at the Sarita Border Patrol Checkpoint, authorities encountered a vehicle with nearly nine pounds of cocaine hidden inside the battery compartment.

    Approximately two months later, a truck approached the same checkpoint, and authorities found almost nine pounds of cocaine hidden in the same way inside the vehicle, the release stated.

    The cocaine bundles were scheduled to be delivered in various locations, including San Antonio and Houston. Padilla admitted to investigators to coordinating both smuggling events.

    U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzalez Ramos will impose sentencing on Jan. 8, 2025, the release added.

    Padilla faces up to life in prison and a possible $10 million fine.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    DPS arrests McAllen murder suspect, smugglers following pursuit
    ValleyCentral6 days ago
    PD: Child found wandering streets, mother still intoxicated during arrest
    ValleyCentral4 days ago
    BPD: 3 arrested for drugs found in home
    ValleyCentral6 days ago
    Death row inmate's bizarre last meal request shocks Texas prison staff
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Houston men face 15 years in federal prison for McAllen carjacking
    ValleyCentral6 days ago
    McAllen murder suspect in custody following failed smuggling attempt
    myrgv.com5 days ago
    Records: Government-contracted employee arrested after attempting to illegally transport 39 migrants in charter bus
    KRGV1 day ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Docs: Man repeatedly stalks victim, violates protective order
    ValleyCentral7 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    51-year-old man found dead in car at Valle Vista Mall
    ValleyCentral8 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Edinburg PD introduces first therapy dog to department
    ValleyCentral6 days ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria18 days ago
    Day 7: Forensic doctor says El Gallito was likely shot ‘in back of head from close range’
    ValleyCentral7 days ago
    Brownsville library shooting suspect arraignment rescheduled
    ValleyCentral6 days ago
    Harlingen PD respond to body found at city lake
    ValleyCentral5 days ago
    Driver who struck police car identified, bond set at $1.5M
    ValleyCentral7 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
    Man tries to smuggle cocaine, gets 10 years in federal prison
    ValleyCentral6 days ago
    South Texas border city celebrating start of Mexican produce season
    ValleyCentral18 hours ago
    Bond set at $6M for 3rd suspect in San Juan barrel murder
    ValleyCentral2 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel21 hours ago
    Texas man plots murder-for-hire on ex’s new boyfriend, sentenced to 10 years
    ValleyCentral6 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    Jury convicts man of Weslaco doctor’s murder
    myrgv.com5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy