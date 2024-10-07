Pharr man pleads guilty to hiding cocaine inside car battery

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A Pharr man pleaded guilty to conspiring to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.

Jesus Neftali Padilla admitted to directing drivers to travel north through the Border Patrol Checkpoints, directing the drug smuggling events and supplying cocaine.

He told investigators he also placed modified cocaine-filled batteries in hidden compartments to avoid any detections, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

On Jan. 27, 2023, at the Sarita Border Patrol Checkpoint, authorities encountered a vehicle with nearly nine pounds of cocaine hidden inside the battery compartment.

Approximately two months later, a truck approached the same checkpoint, and authorities found almost nine pounds of cocaine hidden in the same way inside the vehicle, the release stated.

The cocaine bundles were scheduled to be delivered in various locations, including San Antonio and Houston. Padilla admitted to investigators to coordinating both smuggling events.

U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzalez Ramos will impose sentencing on Jan. 8, 2025, the release added.

Padilla faces up to life in prison and a possible $10 million fine.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.