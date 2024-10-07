Open in App
    El Gallito’s niece testifies she tried to have him disbarred

    By Janelle TangumaAlejandra Yañez,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pmD1D_0vxcSkeF00

    HARLINGEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Week three of the trial for Solomon Campos Jr., a man accused of killing his uncle, Ernesto “El Gallito” Gonzales, a well known Valley attorney, picked up right where it left off Friday with testimonies from the victim’s niece.

    Valerie Gonzales took the stand Monday morning to testify about the family problems that were taking place behind closed doors just before her uncle disappeared, including protective orders, lawsuits and threats being made.

    During her testimony, Valerie also testified that she tried to have El Gallito disbarred because she believed he was abusing his power as an attorney.

    As previously reported by ValleyCentral , another one of El Gallito’s nieces testified last week. Francesca Nicole Ramirez shared evidence with the jury that she was reportedly instructed not to mention.

    Son of Harlingen attorney accused of killing father on day 8 of trial

    For roughly 45 minutes on Friday, Ramirez testified about her recordings of Campos Jr. during the state’s direct examination. She was instructed not to talk about those recordings because they were never submitted as evidence in this trial.

    As the trial has progressed, ValleyCentral has heard several witnessed testify that Ramirez and El Gallito were on bad terms at the time he went missing. They also testified Ramirez was part of an assault on her aunt at a funeral in June of 2017.

    El Gallito filed protective orders for himself and the aunt against Ramirez after that incident.

    Valerie also testified that she, Nicole and Mary Ann Villafana, El Gallito’s sister, wanted him to be evaluated/committed for possible drug and alcohol abuse. However, he needed to be arrested so that a judge could evaluate him.

    Additionally, Dr. Elizabeth Miller, a Cameron County Forensic Pathologist, also took the stand Monday morning. Miller confirmed the Harlingen attorney was the victim of a homicide. She conducted the autopsy on Gonzales when his remains were found in 2020.

    Day 7: Forensic doctor says El Gallito was likely shot ‘in back of head from close range’

    Miller testified that El Gallito’s cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was homicide.

    Last week , the jury heard from an expert forensic anthropologist who examined the skeletal remains of Gonzales when they were sent to his lab in Fort Worth.

    Dr. John Servello said Gonzales was likely shot in the back of the head from close range.

    Afternoon Update

    Just after 2 p.m. Villafana took the stand to testify that she never tried to have El Gallito committed or disbarred and said she does not know why her daughter would say that.

    When asked about her involvement in El Gallito’s kidnapping and death, she said she was not involved.

    Prosecutors asked Villafana if she elicited the help of anyone to follow her brother. She replied, “No sir.” When asked if she was responsible for El Gallito’s death, she also replied no.

    During this time, the judge stepped in to remind Villafana that she has the right to remain silent because anything she says can be used against her.

    Villafana previously told Harlingen Police that she asked Campos to follow El Gallito. On Monday, she testified that she was lying at that time and that she never asked Sonny to do that.

    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    Kay Martinez
    7h ago
    I wonder what make them feel above the law
    Joe Garcia
    1d ago
    nothing but trouble ahead
    View all comments
